How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 online: Release date and time

Will we hear the other end of the call when we Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 online? Yes, folks, when we tune into the penultimate (aka second-to-last) episode of Better Call Saul, we arrive with the hope of Rhea Seehorn's return.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 start time, channel Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 release date: Monday (August 8)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

Watch on: Sling TV (opens in new tab) and fubo TV (opens in new tab) (AMC) and AMC Plus via Amazon Channels (opens in new tab)

The last time we saw Kim Wexler, she was leaving Jimmy because they're not good for each other. And ever since? Well, the color has been drained from (most of) Better Call Saul, as we spent most of our time in the Gene Takovic fast-forward that's all black-and-white.

Gene (Jimmy McGill's latest identity) is up to no good with a crew he's put together, after his identity was cracked while on a break from his job at Cinnabon. Now, he's out on an ill-advised breaking-and-entry, and all signs point to him getting busted for this. Especially the teaser they aired with cops outside.

As for Kim? Well, after learning that she was still reachable, Gene/Jimmy tried to call her, but we didn't hear anything clearly. We just saw him scream, and eventually kick a hole in a phone booth. This definitely feels like the setup for Kim's return. Speaking of returns, episode 11 also featured Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Hilariously, their scenes took place inside of a Breaking Bad episode titled "Better Call Saul."

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 from anywhere on Earth

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 from anywhere on Earth

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 on Monday (July 25), at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC Network.

It will also arrive on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) ($8.99 and available via Amazon Prime Video Channels (opens in new tab).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on some of the best cable TV alternatives including Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 in the UK

Our friends across the Atlantic don’t get to watch Better Call Saul season 6 live with the rest of us, and have to wait a day due to Netflix having international rights, as with the previous five seasons — new episodes will debut weekly on Netflix, the day after they premiere on AMC.

So, you can either wait for Netflix to update its catalogue at 8 a.m. U.K. time — an extra six hours to catch up with their American counterparts — or you can grab a VPN and get AMC live with the rest of us.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 in Canada

Like their neighbors to the south, Canadian viewers will also have to tune into AMC to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12. The episode will be available concurrently on AMC network and AMC Plus at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 in Australia

Down under, Better Call Saul will debut on Stan, broken out into two halves like it is elsewhere.

Episode 10 debuts on Tuesday, August 9.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes

Better Call Saul season 6 will be comprised of 13 episodes split into two parts. The first seven kicked off on April 18, and ran until May 23. The final run of six episodes kicked off on July 11, with the final episode arriving on August 15.

Better Call Saul episode 01: "Wine and Roses" April 18 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 02: "Carrot and Stick" April 18 @ 10::07 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 03: "Rock and Hard Place" April 25 @ 9 p.m. (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 04: "Hit and Run" May 2 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 05: "Black and Blue" May 9 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 06: May 16 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 07: "Plan and Execution" (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 08: "Point and Shoot" July 11 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 09: "Fun and Games" July 18 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 10: "Nippy" July 25 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 11: "Breaking Bad: August 1 (AMC)

Better Call Saul episode 12: "Waterworks" August 8 (AMC)

August 8 (AMC) Better Call Saul episode 13: "Saul Gone" August 15 (AMC)

Better Call Saul season 6 cast

Better Call Saul season 6 feature the same returning cast as previous seasons, with Bob Odenkirk playing the lead role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Jimmy's long-time partner and now wife Kim Wexler, while Michael Mando plays cartel lieutenant Nacho Vega. Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca, the de-facto leader of the Salamanca criminal family.

Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositio reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. In episode 11, "Breaking Bad" Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, it's unclear if they'll return.

Carol Burnett has played a character named Marion, who is the mother of Jeff (Pat Healy), who deduced Gene's real identity at the mall.