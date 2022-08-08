I Am Groot release date and time — how to watch on Disney Plus

If you've been waiting for the I Am Groot release date, we've got good news for you. It's finally here, and ready to deliver what appear to be the lowest of low-stakes adventures in the MCU to date. If it even is in the MCU.

I Am Groot release date, time and more Release date and time: I Am Groot arrives on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. on Wednesday (August 10).

Cast: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and James Gunn

Director: Kirsten Lepore

Running time: About 20 minutes

I Am Groot, a series of five animated shorts, shows us a peek of Groot's life in between the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and one of the post-credits scenes for that same movie. In essence, we're seeing Groot's post-toddler days, between him being a baby and being an adolescent.

Groot, as you would expect, is voiced by Vin Diesel.

Making matters better, Kirsten Lepore (who was animation director for Marcel the Shell with Shoes on) wrote and directed these shorts. In short (pardon the pun), I Am Groot looks to provide warmth and fun, and a break from the chaotic MCU shenanigans.

When does I Am Groot come out on Disney Plus?

I Am Groot debuts at on Wednesday (August 10) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST. I Am Groot is comprised of five shorts, and more details are available below.

The next upcoming Marvel series is She-Hulk (arriving on August 18).

How to watch I Am Groot internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to I Am Groot.

I Am Groot episodes schedule

I Am Groot short 1, "Groot's First Steps" on August 10

I Am Groot short 2, "The Little Guy" on August 10

I Am Groot short 3, "Groot's Pursuit" on August 10

I Am Groot short 4, "Groot Takes a Bath" on August 10

I Am Groot short 5, "Magnum Opus" on August 10

I Am Groot cast

The cast of I Am Groot looks short and to the point. Vin Diesel voices Groot, Bradley Cooper will cameo as Rocket Raccoon and James Gunn is reportedly (opens in new tab) playing a character named Wrist Watch Voice.

I Am Groot trailer

In the first I Am Groot trailer, we see young Groot tower over a group of tiny four-eyed blue alien creatures and say — you guessed it — "I Am Groot." And, surprisingly, they turn their weapons against him. You'll never guess what happens next.