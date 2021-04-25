How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 6 online without cable

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 start time, channel 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 premiere airs Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

They said "I do, but how is married life going? Just watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 online, even without cable, to get the 411 on memorable couples from previous seasons of the 90 Day universe.

90 Day Fiancé is the blockbuster docuseries that follows Americans who bring their foreign significant others to the country on a K-1 Visa, which requires them to marry within three months. Happily Ever After is a spinoff that follows some of those couples in their married lives.

They may have finally made it to the altar, but family issues, financial problems, misunderstandings and language barriers still threaten to derail their relationships. The couples featured on Happily Ever After season 6 include Angela and Michael (pictured above), Elizabeth and Andrei and Tiffany and Ronald.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been hugely successful and has spawned multiple series, Before the 90 Days, The Other Way and Darcey and Stacey.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 in the US

American fans can watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 premiere on Sunday, April 25 8 p.m. Eastern on TLC if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the show on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC Canada, which is carried by multiple cable providers. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 is set to air the same day and time as it does in the US.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. However, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 premiere isn't on the channel's upcoming schedule.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 cast and couples

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 6 features four announced couples from the franchise, as well as three more to be revealed later. They are:

Angela, 54 (Hazlehurst, Ga.) and Michael, 32 (Nigeria)

Angela and Michael were eager to continue their life together after they finally tied the knot in Nigeria. Unfortunately, their wedding bliss was followed by sad news concerning Angela's mother's health. Angela quickly rushed back home and shortly after her mother passed, Angela found herself alone to deal with the grief and stress of the pandemic without Michael. Driven to live a healthier life for her grandchildren and husband, Angela decides to undergo weight loss surgery despite Michael's strong disapproval. Although Angela's health is her priority, Michael's desire to have children is at the forefront of his mind.

Kalani, 32 (Washington, Utah) and Asuelu, 25 (Samoa)

Married life has had its fair share of rough patches for Kalani and Asuelu. With Kalani's feelings of doubt caused by a long history of family conflict, the couple is working through some tough challenges. They are hoping for a fresh start and begin looking for a house. Asuelu thinks that living on their own, away from Kalani's family, will help their relationship, and Kalani is willing to give it one last try. Meanwhile, Kalani's sister Kolini comes to stay with them for a few weeks and questions their decision to buy a house, knowing how rocky their marriage has been over the years. Kalani opens up to Kolini about her and Asuelu's intimacy issues and that she feels that they are more like roommates than husband and wife.

Elizabeth, 30 (Tampa, Fla.) and Andrei, 34 (Moldova)

Three years into married life, Elizabeth, Andrei and their daughter Eleanor continue to move forward as a family. Much to Elizabeth's relief, Andrei is finally ready to give up being a stay-at-home dad and start working. But to get started, Andrei will need help from Elizabeth's father Chuck and Elizabeth's siblings have strong opinions about him getting into business with their dad, in any capacity. Later on, the whole family travels to Maryland for a family reunion and Chuck hopes it will bring everyone together, but the drama ensues.

Tiffany, 29 (Frederick, Md.) and Ronald, 31 (South Africa)

The last few months have taken a toll on single mom Tiffany, and she feels like her husband Ronald, who is still living in South Africa, hasn't stepped up enough emotionally or financially. Tiffany stresses to Ronald that she is tired of carrying the financial burden in their relationship and that if Ronald wants to see his family he needs to start contributing. Ronald is furious that Tiffany would behave this way and thinks that she is spending money on herself instead of for their relationship. Adding to those challenges, Ronald worries that his Visa will be denied, in which case he would want the family to move to South Africa. Tiffany is not on board with this plan and does not know what will happen if his visa is not approved.