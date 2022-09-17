How to watch 9-1-1 season 6 online: release date and time

If you tune into watch 9-1-1 season 6 online (yes, join us and cut the cord, you don't need cable), you'll see the next evolution of Fox's crisis-focused drama. This year won't be all about those giant all-consuming crises. And we're starting things off with a crashing blimp.

9-1-1 season 6 release date and time 9-1-1 season 6 premieres on Monday (Sept. 19). Subsequent episodes will follow at the same time on Monday nights.

• Time — 8 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

You may even spy Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Gabrielle Carteris in the episode — she's one of said blimp's captains. But even without larger disasters, 9-1-1 has seeded some concerns in our minds.

In a season preview promo we've got below, it appears that there's trouble for at least one member of the 118. Things start off normally, as we see Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) — who are married, in case you forgot — on their own in different cases, handling chaos admirably.

Then, we see firefighter paramedic Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (Aisha Hinds) tell someone off-camera "Losing someone out there is never easy." If that wasn't enough cause for alarm? We immediately see Athena yelling for Bobby.

This might just be classic misdirection, though. Or so we hope. So, we've got everything you need to watch 9-1-1 season 6 online, as well as the aforementioned promo for the new season:

How to watch the 9-1-1 season 6 from anywhere on Earth

How to watch 9-1-1 online in the US

9-1-1 airs on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (Sept. 19). Fox is found in most cable packages, but (if you cut the cord) you can also find it on two of the best cable TV alternatives: fuboTV and Sling TV.

Fox is also on DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. If you have one of the best antennas, you can pull a local FOX network feed out of the sky for free.

Of those two streaming services, the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all the broadcast networks and a ton of other channels. Sling Blue costs $35 per month and gets you Fox.

Can you watch 9-1-1 in Canada, the UK and Australia?

Here's a frustrating bit of news. 9-1-1's current seasons don't appear to air outside of the U.S.. Past seasons, however, are available on Disney Plus.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN.