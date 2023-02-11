Super Bowl 2023 on Fire TV Stick: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles for free

Whether you want to watch Super Bowl 2023 on a Fire Stick, or any other Fire TV device (Amazon's TVs are popular, and we like the FireTV Cube), we've got you covered. And, yes, there are even free options at play — when you go directly to the source, that is.

Those looking for a way to watch the Super Bowl with a service for live TV include the best cable TV alternatives. Our top two picks here are Sling TV and Fubo TV, as each have Fire TV apps and offer unique differences.

Fubo's the only one with a free trial, and it's also the only one of the two to offer an option to watch the Super Bowl in 4K. But if you want the service with the lower entry-level pricing for its monthly service, go with Sling, which begins at $20 for the first month, and $40 thereafter. We've also got tricks for how to watch the Super Bowl on Roku.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Super Bowl on Fire TV.

Super Bowl on Fire TV: Which app is right for you?

Those looking to watch on a live TV service and one with the the most affordable monthly fee, should download and sign in on the Sling TV Fire TV app (opens in new tab) right now. Get Sling Blue, which has many FOX affiliates for the big game.

Sling Blue is $40 per month, but your first month will be discounted, as Sling TV is 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Those who don't need CBS and a ton of channels will want Sling TV (opens in new tab), which provides a more-affordable live TV entry-point. The $40 per month Sling Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well many other channels.

If you can pay more (or remember to cancel a free trial), then you (and I'm talking to you, international sports fans) should be setting up the fuboTV Fire TV app (opens in new tab) before game time.

fubo TV is a bit more expensive at $85 per month, but it does offer more channels and Apple TV users can truly multi-task with the multi-watch mode for seeing more than one channel at once. There is also a 7-day free fubo TV trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

Bundlers looking for ways to save while watching Super Bowl 2023 on your Firestick should check out the Hulu with Live TV. It's hidden in the Hulu Fire TV app (opens in new tab), and your membership includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (where UFC PPVs are streaming, for an extra fee).

Then, when you sign up for Hulu, make sure to select Hulu with Live TV, which is $69 per month (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) also offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) costs $69.99 per month.

Two more options: YouTube TV is feature-rich on sports content, and it will cost $85 per month with 4K, but there are free trials to get you through the big game. Sign up when you download the YouTube TV Fire TV app (opens in new tab).

Super Bowl on Fire TV for free

Oh, and remember how I said there's a free option? The Fox Sports app on Fire TV (opens in new tab) is supposed to offer a non-4K stream of the big game. Expect to be asked to create a free account with Fox Sports.

Super Bowl on Fire TV: Some apps are more live?

When I've tested live TV streaming services, I've noticed that Sling TV often has the worst delay compared to cable. The app with the shortest latency is YouTube TV.

Real-time video firm Phenix (opens in new tab) offers data from the 2022 Super Bowl. Of the services we recommend, it said YouTube TV was beating the pack, at 52.3s behind the on-field game. Fubo TV was a near second at 55.1 seconds, and Hulu was behind at 60.4 seconds.

DirecTV Stream, which we don't recommend at all, was also further behind — at 59 seconds.