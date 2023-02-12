Live
Super Bowl commercials 2023 live blog: Don't miss the best trailers and ads
We've got your cheat sheet for all the Super Bowl ads and commercials
It's the most commercial time of the year, as the Super Bowl commercials attempt to overshadow the big game. Yes, for those who are tuning into watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams, you also get a series of Super Bowl ads — the high-budget spots stacked with actors that will try and stop you from hitting mute, talking to your guests or doing anything else. Early spots that have already hit include Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz from Clueless, as seen above.
In terms of what we know we're going to get, expect a big Fast X trailer, hopefully one that's got a bit more than the one that dropped on Friday. Scream VI is another movie to expect to see live.
As for what else? Marvel should be properly represented with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spot, as it's about to hit theaters. Also, expect a Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 trailer. We're hoping to see the first trailer for The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambaeu).
Also, it looks like DC's going to debut a The Flash trailer tonight, with part of it airing during the game. We're not amped to see that movie, but we bet the clip will cause a lot of conversation.
Henry T. Casey has been covering streaming for over five years at Tom's Guide, and uses a spreadsheet to keep track of all the services he subscribes to. Henry may only have a modest understanding of the game of football, but he's been watching commercials with the volume on for his whole life.
Hello folks, I'm Henry T. Casey (managing editor of streaming and entertainment here at Tom's Guide) and I'm here to make sure you see every Super Bowl commercial worth seeing today. The good news is that some ads are already out, as are ... trailers for commercials. Funny as that concept is, we actually have a humorous one to share: Crown Royal's preview for its big game spot starring Dave Grohl. He's listing off a series of terms, and it's utterly entertaining.
And, spoiler, we already know what these terms have in common, because of the final trailer that's also been released. We won't spoil it, but we're sure this might send you down a Wikipedia rabbit hole.
Oh, and before we get locked in, a bit of a helping hand for actually watching all the ads (and that game and Rihanna concert). We've got everything you'll need to watch the Super Bowl on Roku, which we're guessing is how many will watch the game. We rank the company as the best streaming device, and at least a couple of runners-up as well.
The big meta-story about the Super Bowl 2023 commercials, though, is going to be what we don't see. The 2022 Super Bowl commercials had a ton of crypto ads, but don't expect that. It's not a huge shock considering the bad year that crypto currency has had, but we're very happy to hear that Fox has banned crypto ads.
