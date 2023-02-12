Super Bowl commercials 2023 live blog: Don't miss the best trailers and ads

It's the most commercial time of the year, as the Super Bowl commercials attempt to overshadow the big game. Yes, for those who are tuning into watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams, you also get a series of Super Bowl ads — the high-budget spots stacked with actors that will try and stop you from hitting mute, talking to your guests or doing anything else. Early spots that have already hit include Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz from Clueless, as seen above.

In terms of what we know we're going to get, expect a big Fast X trailer, hopefully one that's got a bit more than the one that dropped on Friday. Scream VI is another movie to expect to see live.

As for what else? Marvel should be properly represented with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spot, as it's about to hit theaters. Also, expect a Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 trailer. We're hoping to see the first trailer for The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambaeu).

Also, it looks like DC's going to debut a The Flash trailer tonight, with part of it airing during the game. We're not amped to see that movie, but we bet the clip will cause a lot of conversation.