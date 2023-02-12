Super Bowl 2023 movie trailers to expect — GOTG 3, Fast X, The Flash and more

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and you know what that means: the Super Bowl movie trailers are coming, bringing some of the biggest films of the year to the biggest ad breaks of the year. Though, well, some have already arrived, and you can watch them below.

We'll be adding more throughout the night, in case you don't want to watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams online to see them. As has been the case in recent years, expect Super Bowl 2023 movie trailers to feature the biggest blockbusters around.

So, on top of the Fast X (aka Fast & Furious 10) trailer that we've embedded below, we've got reason to expect many an MCU title, such as The Guardians of the Galaxy's third (and final with James Gunn) chapter.

Here's everything we know and expect from the Super Bowl movie trailers:

Super Bowl movie trailers you can watch right now

Fast X

The Fast X trailer (likely the extended cut of an abridged Super Bowl trailer that airs on Fox) has it all. For starters, we meet Rita Moreno, who plays Abuela Toretto, and gives a speech at the start of the clip, talking about how hard the road has been. And before you know it, the Fast X trailer introduces Dante (Jason Momoa), a revenge-driven madman whose life was ruined when Dom and the gang stole that safe in Fast Five.

Here to break Dom's life piece-by-piece, Dante will have to face the whole Fast Family, including new member Tess (Brie Larson) and newly-minted good guy Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Oh, and not only is Cipher (Charlize Theron) back and fighting with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), but Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Han Lue (Sung Kang) are rocking together. Helen Mirren's Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw shares an emotional moment with Dom, though, and it makes us wonder if Deckard's not long for this world.

Scream VI

The best Super Bowl movie trailer that's dropped so far is this spot from Scream VI, which sees a new Cult of Ghostface hunting the survivors of past movies in New York City. Its best setpiece teased sees Sam (Melissa Barrera) make a thrilling escape on a ladder.

65

65, a movie that's only recently getting a marketing push behind it, stars Adam Driver as a space-man who discovers Earth ... 65 million years ago. Driver's character crashes to Earth with a young girl in tow, only to discover dinosaurs ready to tear him limb for limb.

Air

Nobody thinks of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon when they think of Nike and Michael Jordan's Air Jordan sneakers. But Air — directed by Affleck and starring both he and Damon — looks to change that. The film focuses on Nike's down days, when they took a gamble on the rookie whose silhouette would go on to become synonymous with sneakers.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

It wasn't enough that Chris Pine helped resurrect the Star Trek films as James T. Kirk, he's now the lead in Paramount Pictures' Dungeons & Dragons film. This action-heavy clip arrived ahead of the big game, and is the second Super Bowl trailer to feature Michelle Rodriguez (with Fast X being the first).

Super Bowl movie trailers to expect from Marvel and Disney

Deadline (opens in new tab) reported that Disney, just as they have in previous years, is prepping to unveil a slew of new trailers. It notes chief among them is (the most obvious title to expect) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which bows in theaters starting this Thursday (Feb. 17). That report also notes that Disney is "poised to tout" (i.e. nothing's confirmed) new spots for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5).

Deadline also noted that a trailer for The Marvels (July 28) was also possible, but it sounded less likely.

Similarly, that report noted that a Super Bowl trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30) is also possible, but less likely.

The outlet was more bullish on Super Bowl trailers for the live action version of The Little Mermaid (May 26) and Pixar's Elemental (June 16). The Little Mermaid trailer may not happen, though, as star Halle Bailey appears to have shut down that rumor (opens in new tab) on Instagram in DMs with a fan account.

Super Bowl movie trailers from DC

Right now, the only DCU movie to expect a Super Bowl trailer for is The Flash.

The film, which is Ezra Miller's first solo film for DC, has been plagued by Miller's own actions, which have spawned legal trouble and have basically sent the star into hiding.

DC published a posted for The Flash, with the caption "Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer" on Instagram, and it's easy to see The Batman's logo at the top of the image. One could think that Michael Keaton's return as Batman/Bruce Wayne could be revealed in this trailer.

Super Bowl movie trailers from other studios

Variety (opens in new tab) writes that we should expect a trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9), the second series-resetting film (following Bumblebee) for the robots in disguise.