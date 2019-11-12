Disney Plus is here, and it's packed with so many movies and shows that you may be wondering how you'll ever be able to get through it all. Luckily you can watch shows like The Mandalorian and every Disney Plus Marvel movie even when you're away from home. Here's how to download Disney Plus movies and shows for offline playback, so you can watch without Wi-Fi or data.

When you download Disney Plus content to your mobile device, you're able to watch those movies and shows while you're commuting, at the gym, or in any place with poor cellular connection. If you haven't yet, make sure you've downloaded the Disney Plus app and have completed the Disney Plus sign up steps.

How to download Disney Plus movies and shows for offline playback

Step 1: Open the Disney Plus app on your mobile device and select the program you'd like to download.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Tap the download icon on the movie or show's page. When it comes to TV shows, if you click the icon next to 'Season' you'll download the entire season. Click the download icon next to individual episodes if you just want select installments.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Make sure you're connected to a Wi-Fi network. If you are, the show or movie will start downloading. But if you're using a cellular connection, you'll see this error message.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Tap the downloads icon on the bottom menu to view and watch your saved movies and shows.