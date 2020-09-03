Home Depot Labor Day sales 2020

Labor Day is still a few days out, but Home Depot Labor Day sales are live right now. The retailer is offering massive discounts on bath linens, Halloween decor, kitchen appliances, and power tools.
Since Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, we're also seeing numerous Home Depot Labor Day sales on summer items like outdoor grills, air conditioners, and patio furniture.
To make your shopping easier, we're rounding up the best Home Depot Labor Day sales you can get before the holiday. Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales and Labor Day mattress deals for discounts on everything from TVs to memory foam mattresses.
- Best TV deals right now
- Best cheap laptop deals
Best Home Depot Labor Day sales right now
- Power tools: up to $300 off DeWalt, Milwaukee, more
- Bath vanities and linens: 40% off all bath items
- Kitchen appliances: 40% off + free shipping
- Patio furniture: 35% off dining sets + lounge chairs
- Outdoor power tools: up to $80 off
Turkish Cotton Bath Towel: was $28 now $22
Home Depot is taking 20% off Turkish cotton bath towels by The Company Store. The super absorbent towels come in a wide range of colors and are made of 100% Turkish cotton. View Deal
Magic Chef Countertop Microwave: was $54 now $44
If you need an inexpensive microwave, Home Depot has the Magic Chef 0.7 cubic feet countertop microwave on sale for $44.98. That's $10 off and the least expensive microwave deal we've seen this week. It offers one-touch pre-programmed cooking menus and a digital display with clock. View Deal
Hampton Bay 5-Piece Patio Set: was $198 now $139
This Hampton Bay patio set includes a coffee table, two chairs, and two ottomans with cushions. It's the least expensive patio furniture set we could find in the Home Depot Labor Day sales event. View Deal
Kitchen appliances: 40% off @ Home Depot
Home Depot Labor Day sales are knocking up to 40% off select kitchen appliances. The sale includes brands like GE, Samsung, Blendtec, Soda Stream, and more. For instance, you can get the Magic Chef 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker for just $59.99 (which is $40 off). View Deal
Google Home Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Home Depot
Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $39. View Deal
Black & Decker Cordless Drill Driver: was $99 now $89 @ Home Depot
This Black & Decker Cordless Drill Driver set is perfect for any fall DIY project. It includes a drill/driver and impact driver. The built-in LED light makes it easy to work in dark environments and its 11-position clutch prevents stripping and overdriving screws. It's now $10 off. View Deal