Holiday sale knocks up to $175 off at Tuft & Needle

Holiday sales are in full swing right now and mattress-in-a-box manufacturer Tuft & Needle just released a new sale that saves you money on a bed that's won a spot in our best mattress guide.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking up to $175 off sitewide. The discount takes $25 off $150, $100 off $650, and $175 off $1,050. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen.

Tuft & Needle: up to $175 off sitewide @ T&N

Tuft & Needle is taking up to $175 sitewide. The tiered discount takes $25 off $150; $100 off $650; and $175 off $1,050. That means the company's popular budget Original Mattress is now on sale for just $325 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $570 (was $595). However, you can bundle any mattress with a bed frame, sheets, or pillows to increase your savings. View Deal

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the US. It's three mattress include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs $325 (was $350) for a twin, whereas a queen costs $570 (was $595). However, you can bundled your mattress with anything from a new bed frame to new sheets to increase your savings.

Don't need a new mattress? The savings can also be used on purchases of duvets, mattress toppers, and even dog beds. Just remember to pad your order to at least $150 for the savings to kick in. This holiday sale is valid through December 28 at 2:59am ET.