Here's Your Best Look Yet at the OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus is really not great at keeping secrets.

Just a couple days before the company plans to unveil its OnePlus 7T Pro, Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24 has published what appear to be high-quality press renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro in what the company will call Haze Blue.

The image, which hasn't been verified by OnePlus, appears to show a smartphone with a screen that nearly entirely covers the face and a small area at the top of the display (not to be mistaken with a notch) that houses the earpiece. There's no chin to speak of at the bottom, making it appear to be a true all-screen design.

On the back, the OnePlus 7T Pro gets its Haze Blue name, thanks to the gradient finish. At the top of the backplate, the blue color is darker and becomes lighter as you move down the backplate. The familiar OnePlus icon sits in the center of the backplate, and the OnePlus branding is at the bottom.

Perhaps most importantly, the OnePlus 7T Pro will apparently ship with a triple-lens camera array on the back. It's unclear what those cameras might offer, but at least look for telephoto, wide angle, and perhaps an ultra-wide angle option.

OnePlus has kept a dual-release schedule for its flagship handsets in recent years. Earlier this year, the company unveiled the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Just recently, the company showcased the OnePlus 7T, but stopped short of discussing the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Now this week, OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro, completing its flagship unveilings for the year.

When OnePlus unveils the OnePlus 7T Pro this week, it's expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor and come in other colors aside from the blue in the latest leak. Exactly how many colors and what other key features we can expect, however, are unknown.