Handmaid's Tale season 5 release date and time: How to watch online

Vengeance is June's. This week brings the return of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, which will track June's continuing quest to destroy Gilead, reunite with her daughter and heal the psychic wounds that her time in captivity wrought.

The award-winning drama left off on a major cliffhanger after a shocking finale that saw June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) finally get revenge against Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Handmaid's Tale season 5 streaming details The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premieres with two episodes Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

In The Handmaid's Tale season 5, June will faces consequences for her actions while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. She and Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) are still joined in their mission to save Hannah and get her out of Gilead. Widowed, pregnant Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) wants to protect her baby at all costs.

The latest casting news portends big changes ahead for the drama, as Alexis Bledel has opted not to return as Emily (formerly called Ofglen).

Here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 5 on Hulu

Season 5 will consists of 10 episodes, and the rest will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 5 in the UK

Good news, Brits — The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is coming to Channel 4. The bad news is that it doesn't have a release date yet.

Season 4 had a two-month delay between the U.S. and U.K. premieres, so season 5 may air on Channel 4 starting in November.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 5 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale on the CTV Drama channel on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Crave (opens in new tab) is also streaming season 5. You can try the service with a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99 per month.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 5 in Australia

Aussie's can tune into the season 4 finale on SBS on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:30pm AEST or stream it on SBS On Demand (opens in new tab).

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 cast

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will be led by Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, formerly known as Offred during her time as a handmaid in Gilead.

In a major piece of news, Alexis Bledel is exiting the series and won't be back as Emily/Ofglen.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Moss will be joined by Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, the wife of Commander Fred Waterford. She is currently pregnant and in detention in Canada.

Joseph Fiennes may return as Commander Fred Waterford again despite the character's death in the finale. The Handmaid's Tale often features flashbacks to the past. Showrunner Miller told EW.com, "Certainly I think we'll see Fred again."

Other cast members include:

O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, June's husband

Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, June's best friend

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine, the Waterfords' former driver and June's lover

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence, a high-ranking Gilead official and June's last commander

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements, a woman who oversees the handmaids

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo, a recaptured handmaid who has one eye

Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue, the Waterfords' former Martha now living in Canada

Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, U.S. government official in Canada

Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole, June and Luke's daughter

Since the show features so many flashbacks, it's possible we may see a number of cast members from the past including: Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox, June's mother; Nina Kiri as handmaid Alma; Edie Inksetter as Aunt Elizabeth; Jeananne Goossen as Aunt Ruth; Zawe Ashton as Oona, Moira's ex-girlfriend; and Amy Landecker as Mrs. MacKenzie, Hannah's assigned mother.

Some new faces will grace The Handmaid's Tale season 5, including Christine Ko (Upload) as Lily, a Gilead refugee who is a resistance leader in Canada. A former Martha, Lily is gritty and resourceful. Once her trust is earned, she is a fierce ally. She's no stranger to perilous situations — with the scars to prove it.

Genevieve Angelson (The Afterparty) is playing Mrs. Wheeler, an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and is involved in the rise of Gilead in Toronto.

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale and ending, explained

In The Handmaid's Tale season 4, June met with Fred Waterford, ostensibly to say goodbye before he went to Zurich and made a plea deal with the international court that gained his freedom. However, their encounter clearly dissatisfied her and induced June to find a way to prevent Fred from going free.

June approached Mark Tuello while he was jogging and asked him to drive her to a location. There, they found Commander Lawrence with an offer. If they delivered Fred, Gilead would free 22 women who had been captured while working for the resistance.

Mark agreed and just as Fred was leaving for Zurich, he was taken into custody and then driven to the "no man's land." Commander Lawrence met him there, but quickly turned him over Commander Nick Blaine.

Nick walked Fred into the woods, where they were met by June. After kissing Nick and bidding him farewell, she removed Fred's handcuffs. When he began thanking her, she blew a whistle. A group of former handmaids emerged from the woods and June told Fred to run.

He fled, with June and the other handmaids chasing after him. Then, Fred stumbled and June began beating him, followed by the other women.

In the morning, the bloodied women got in their cars to return home. June quietly entered her house and went up to the nursery to hug daughter Nichole. When her husband, Luke, found them, he saw the blood on June's face and knew instantly she she'd done. He sank down to the floor in devastation.

"I’m sorry," June told him. "Just give me five minutes with her and then I’ll go."

During this, a flash reveals that Fred's headless body is hanging from a wall. Below, written in blood, is the phrase, "Nolite te bastardes carburondorum."

In the detention center, a calm Serena works on her computer. Outside, a mail worker opens a package addressed to her. Out falls Fred's wedding ring ... and his finger.