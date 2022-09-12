Atlanta season 4 release date: How to watch online on FX and Hulu

We look at the Atlanta season 4 release date like we're blinking at Teddy Perkins. How can this show be back for its final season so shortly after its third (and very peculiar) run aired earlier this year? Well, folks, I guess that's what we call making up for lost time. Atlanta season 2 ended in May 2018, so this conclusion's speedy arrival might just be Donald Glover & co's way of saying "sorry we made you wait."

Atlanta season 4 start time, channel • Date — Atlanta season 4 episode 1 and 2 debuts on Thursday (Sept. 15) on FX and Friday (Sept. 16) on Hulu

• Time — 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

After last season's often-surreal European adventure on tour, Earn (Glover), Al (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) are back home in Atlanta. But, everything we've been hearing makes it seem like they've returned to a home they don't quite recognize.

Atlanta season 4 looks to finally pursue the stories that were put on pause last year. Earn seems to be trying the whole "fatherhood" thing out again, as the trailer has shown him with Van and Lottie. Al keeps ascending as Paper Boi, but as he goes higher, so goes his discomfort.

All in all, we hope these signs suggest a "back to basics" approach to Atlanta season 4. There were some great moments in the last season, but it was too scattered, even for us.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Atlanta season 4 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Atlanta season 4 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Atlanta season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy, because with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Atlanta season 4 begin on Thursday (Sept. 15) at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which comes with a cable package. Both episodes 1 and 2 will be included. New episodes will arrive the next day on Hulu.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Can you watch Atlanta season 4 online in the UK?

It's unclear when Atlanta season 4 will hit Disney Plus' Star Channel, which is the U.K.'s equivalent of Hulu. We will update this story when we learn more.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 in Canada

Canadians can watch Atlanta season 4 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

How to watch Atlanta season 4 in Australia

It looks like Atlanta season 4 should be on Binge (opens in new tab), the exclusive home of the series.

Atlanta season 4 episodes and schedule

The full season schedule for Atlanta season 4 will see a double-drop on Sept. 15, and weekly episodes thereafter.

Thursday, Sept. 15 — Atlanta season 4 episode 1, "The Most Atlanta"

Thursday, Sept. 15 — Atlanta season 4 episode 2, "The Homeliest Little Horse"

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Atlanta season 4 episode 3, "Born 2 Die"

Thursday, Sept. 29 — Atlanta season 4 episode 4, "Light Skinned-ed"

Thursday, Oct. 6 — Atlanta season 4 episode 5, "Work Ethic!"

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Atlanta season 4 episode 6, "Crank Dat Killer"

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Atlanta season 4 episode 7, "Snipe Hunt"

Thursday, Oct. 27 — Atlanta season 4 episode 8, "Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World"

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Atlanta season 4 episode 9

Thursday, Nov. 10 — Atlanta season 4 episode 10

