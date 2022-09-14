Netflix Tudum 2022: Expect news from The Witcher, Squid Game and lots more

If you thought the best Netflix shows didn't get enough stage time at the Emmys, don't worry — they're about to get a bigger spotlight. Netflix Tudum 2022 is almost here, and the streaming service just announced its lineup of shows and movies for its second annual global fan event.

In a trailer filled with everyone from Jamie Foxx and Chris Hemsworth to Gal Gadot, Penn Badgley and Jason Momoa, Netflix raised the hype for its big live stream. While Netflix didn't outright say "you'll get a Squid Game 2 teaser trailer," the service did include Squid Game in the big list of Tudum's shows. Each of the titles listed will be represented by cast members, and the event will offer announcements and exclusive reveals. Maybe we'll learn one of the new season's hyper-tense games?

We're also likely to get some news about The Witcher season 3. The season reportedly just finished production, so we could get a hello from the cast to tell us about how filming went and what to expect. Since post-production takes a while, though, we're not ready to expect a trailer (though one would be nice.

Tudum arrives at a very awkward moment for Netflix. A price hike earlier this year was followed by news of the streaming service hemorrhaging subscribers. So, expect Tudum to promise the world about what's in the future — so you can stay subscribed and help fund the big slate of titles Netflix is previewing.

Tudum will be streamed around the world from Friday (Sept. 23) to Sunday (Sept. 25), but the U.S. and Europe-focused portion of the event is on Saturday (Sept. 24). You can watch Tudum on the Netflix YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.

Watch the star-studded trailer for TUDUM, then check out the full list of titles below. More info can be found at tudum.com (opens in new tab).

Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer

In the below trailer, we see Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan among many other excited faces of our favorite Netflix shows. Maybe she's hyped for the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, or maybe she's got news about Bridgerton season 3?

Netflix is breaking Tudum into five portions, each scheduled for the audiences that will be most likely awake during that time.

Friday, September 23

7 p.m. PT (11 a.m. KST): Tudum's Korean section

10:30 p.m. PT (11 a.m. IST): Tudum's India section

Saturday, September 24

1 p.m. ET: Tudum's US & Europe show

2:30 p.m. ET: Tudum from Latin America and other countries

Sunday, September 25

12 a.m. ET (1 p.m. JST): Tudum's Japan section

Tudum 2022 TV shows

Netflix has promised stars from the following shows will be a part of Tudum 2022:

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

Tudum 2022 movies list

In addition to episodic shows, there's the list of movies that Netflix is hyping up at Tudum. According to Netflix, the following movies will be discussed, before noting this isn't a complete list, as "many more" titles will be discussed.