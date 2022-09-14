Netflix Tudum 2022: Expect news from The Witcher, Squid Game and lots more

If you thought the best Netflix shows didn't get enough stage time at the Emmys, don't worry — they're about to get a bigger spotlight. Netflix Tudum 2022 is almost here, and the streaming service just announced its lineup of shows and movies for its second annual global fan event.
In a trailer filled with everyone from Jamie Foxx and Chris Hemsworth to Gal Gadot, Penn Badgley and Jason Momoa, Netflix raised the hype for its big live stream. While Netflix didn't outright say "you'll get a Squid Game 2 teaser trailer," the service did include Squid Game in the big list of Tudum's shows. Each of the titles listed will be represented by cast members, and the event will offer announcements and exclusive reveals. Maybe we'll learn one of the new season's hyper-tense games?
We're also likely to get some news about The Witcher season 3. The season reportedly just finished production, so we could get a hello from the cast to tell us about how filming went and what to expect. Since post-production takes a while, though, we're not ready to expect a trailer (though one would be nice.
Tudum arrives at a very awkward moment for Netflix. A price hike earlier this year was followed by news of the streaming service hemorrhaging subscribers. So, expect Tudum to promise the world about what's in the future — so you can stay subscribed and help fund the big slate of titles Netflix is previewing.
Tudum will be streamed around the world from Friday (Sept. 23) to Sunday (Sept. 25), but the U.S. and Europe-focused portion of the event is on Saturday (Sept. 24). You can watch Tudum on the Netflix YouTube (opens in new tab) channel.
Watch the star-studded trailer for TUDUM, then check out the full list of titles below. More info can be found at tudum.com (opens in new tab).
Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer
In the below trailer, we see Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan among many other excited faces of our favorite Netflix shows. Maybe she's hyped for the prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, or maybe she's got news about Bridgerton season 3?
Netflix Tudum 2022 full schedule: date and times
Netflix is breaking Tudum into five portions, each scheduled for the audiences that will be most likely awake during that time.
Friday, September 23
- 7 p.m. PT (11 a.m. KST): Tudum's Korean section
- 10:30 p.m. PT (11 a.m. IST): Tudum's India section
Saturday, September 24
- 1 p.m. ET: Tudum's US & Europe show
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Tudum from Latin America and other countries
Sunday, September 25
- 12 a.m. ET (1 p.m. JST): Tudum's Japan section
Tudum 2022 TV shows
Netflix has promised stars from the following shows will be a part of Tudum 2022:
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice In Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead To Me
- El Amor Después Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily In Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow And Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
Tudum 2022 movies list
In addition to episodic shows, there's the list of movies that Netflix is hyping up at Tudum. According to Netflix, the following movies will be discussed, before noting this isn't a complete list, as "many more" titles will be discussed.
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A Través Del Mar
- Beyond The Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heart Of Stone
- Kathal Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School For Good And Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place Or Mine