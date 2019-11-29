Grab the Pixel 4 for $200 off before it's too late

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a Google Pixel 4, now's the time. Walmart currently has Google's popular flagship available for $599, which is $200 off of the phone's list price. It's also one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far.

This deal gets you the 64GB version of Google's phone, and you can choose any of its color variants: black, white or orange.

We consider the Pixel 4 to be one of the best smartphones you can buy, especially if you're a camera nut. In our Pixel 4 review, we praised the phone's best-in-class photography (especially in low light), fluid 90Hz display and smart AI features. Just know that its battery life leaves a bit to be desired.

