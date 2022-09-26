Google Pixel Watch box just leaked — what it reveals

In advance of the upcoming launch for the Google Pixel Watch , we've already gotten a pretty good view of what Google's first smartwatch looks like. This week, we're getting a glimpse of the Pixel Watch box as well.

A Reddit (opens in new tab) thread in the r/PixelWatch subreddit recently showed off the packaging for device Google hopes will challenge for a place among the best smartwatches. The leak seems to come from a Target in Washington, D.C., so it seems likely that this is the real deal.

Despite the box's typically Google aesthetic, there were some notable features. In particular, 9to5Google (opens in new tab), who first reported the story, pointed out that “with Fitbit” is located in the bottom right corner of the box.

Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit

(Image credit: xXavi3rx/Reddit)

This integration with Fitbit is notable, especially since it’s the second time we've heard hints of increased Fitbit integration with the Google ecosystem. The two brands have remained largely separate since Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of the fitness tracker brand in 2019. However, last week Google announced that Fitbit will require a Google account for new users starting in 2023.

Still, while we now can suspect there will be some level of Fitbit integration featured in the Pixel Watch, it remains to be seen what that integration will actually be. Perhaps the fitness tracking features of the watch will sync with a user's Fitbit app. If that were to be the case, it would be the only WearOS smartwatch to boast such a feature.

The other interesting possibility would be if Fitbit Premium members were able to unlock additional features of the Pixel Watch, such as tracking for additional workout types, advanced sleep-tracking or increased guided meditation abilities. All that's speculation, but it would further incentivize users to subscribe to the still fairly novel service.

Google Pixel Watch: Some assembly required

(Image credit: James Tsai)

In 9to5Google’s reporting they suggested that the size of the box means that the Pixel Watch bands will not be attached to the watch. After looking at the images, this feels like a logical conclusion to make. Google is using a proprietary band connector , so this seems to be a move to ensure users know how the unique bands work.

(Image credit: Google)

While we technically still don’t know when the Google Pixel Watch will debut, all signs indicate that it will appear during the October 6 Google Event . Given that retailers seem to be receiving models already, it would truly be a shock to see the event come and go without an official reveal of Google’s entry into the smartwatch market. That said, at least one rumor suggests the Pixel Watch will ship after the Pixel 7, which is also supposed to debut at the October 6 event.

Once the Pixel Watch is fully revealed — remember, we got a brief preview of the watch during the spring — we'll get to see how it stacks up against the competition. Apple just debuted three new Apple Watches: Apple Watch SE (2022) , Apple Watch Series 8 and the new high-end Apple Watch Ultra . Samsung also released the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro earlier this year, so there is currently no shortage of options for those looking to buy a new smartwatch.