Google Pixel 7 release date just tipped for October 18 — but Pixel Watch could be later

We know that the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are on the way. The current expectation is that the phones will launch at Google's October 6 'Made by Google' event, ahead of a rumored October 13 release. However, the later date could be wrong.

The rumor itself comes from Caschy's Blog (opens in new tab), and has been backed up by long-time rumor-monger Roland Quandt (opens in new tab). The new claim is that the Pixel 7 range won't arrive until October 18, while the Google Pixel Watch isn’t likely to arrive until November 4.

None of this is confirmed, and Caschy’s Blog admits that nothing is set in stone. IN other words, don’t assume these dates are the absolute truth, because things might change. The blog also doesn’t mention which markets are involved, which is something to consider since Caschy’s Blog is German.

It’s possible Google could stagger Google Pixel 7 release dates in other key markets, but it seems unlikely. The lack of clarification also suggests that these dates relate to general release, which would include the U.S., rather than anything Germany or EU-specific.

None of this clarifies when pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will open. But historically Google opens up flagship Pixel pre-orders right away. If this is the case, let’s hope Google’s done some IT work, and we don’t end up with a repeat of the Pixel 6 pre-order fiasco from last year.

Leaked benchmarks for the Tensor G2 chipset promise a major improvement to performance, while a recent unboxing gave us a proper look at an alleged Pixel 7 Pro from all angles. There may even be a third, slightly larger Pixel 7 that Google has been trying to keep under wraps.

But there’s a lot we still don’t know about the Pixel 7, despite the various leaks and official glimpses we’ve seen so far. There’s still plenty of time for details to leak, but October 6 isn’t that far away. So we don’t have to wait much longer to hear all the details directly from Google itself.

Plus, there’s bound to be a lot more on show at the October 6 event. The Pixel Watch is all but guaranteed, and there are rumors we’ll hear more about the upcoming Pixel tablet and new devices from Nest. That should include the newly-leaked Nest Pro router , complete with Wi-Fi 6E support.

We’ll bring you more on the Pixel 7 and other incoming Google devices as soon as we hear it.