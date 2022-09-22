Google Pixel Watch just revealed from every angle in new video

The Google Pixel Watch design might've been teased before, but Google just showed off its first smartwatch from every angle. In a video aptly titled "The Design of Google Pixel Watch (opens in new tab)." The upcoming device is demonstrated for approximately 30 seconds straight.

Again, we've had an idea of what the Pixel Watch looks like ever since Google announced it during I/O earlier this year. The first images also happened to resemble prior Pixel Watch renders shared by tipster Jon Prosser.

Sharing the video was likely a move to increase anticipation for the full Pixel Watch reveal, which is expected to happen during the Made by Google event on October 6. But I'm not sure it's even possible to anticipate the first Pixel Watch anymore — as we see it, it's the product Pixel owners have been waiting for.

The video does confirm previous intel that the Pixel Watch is coming in silver, gold and black finishes. It doesn't, however, show off the rumored watch band selection. All we see is a sporty, silicone-looking strap in colors. We can't tell whether there are multiple sizes confirmed, either.

(Image credit: Future)

We do get our best look yet at the Pixel Watch's digital crown, though. It looks quite similar to the Apple Watch's digital crown, but it doesn't sit as flush to the curved chassis. The crown button seems to have tactile grooves, perhaps offering some satisfying feedback while navigating the smartwatch.

Thanks to this new video, we can also tell for sure the Pixel Watch has one navigation button that sits above the digital crown on the right side. It appears the speaker cutout is on the left side, and though we can't see a microphone cutout we'll guess it's near the speaker.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Watch is one of the curviest looking smartwatches we've ever seen, but will this help it become one of the best smartwatches, or best smartwatches for Android? It's still too early to tell, but there's a lot going for the Pixel Watch so far.

For one, it should feature the optimized version of Wear OS yet, plus leverage Fitbit's fitness tracking features. The rumored price range of $349-$399 also suggest Google is planning for the Pixel Watch to keep up with the likes of the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch.

We'll know more in just a few weeks. The Pixel Watch joins the Google Pixel 7 series as the headliners of Google's fall hardware lineup, which will be entirely revealed on October 6.