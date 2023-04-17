Google Pixel Fold release date and price just leaked

The rumored Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a release dates were just tipped as part of a series of Google I/O-themed leaks that FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser shared on Twitter (opens in new tab).

According to the leaker, the Google Pixel Fold — Google's first true foldable handset — will reportedly be announced and made available for pre-order May 10, with full availability June 27.

The bad news? Jon Prosser said in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) that the Pixel Fold price will be $1,799. This runs counter to a previous rumor that predicted the handset could be up to $500 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Google's foldable phone will allegedly launch approximately 6 weeks after the I/O main event. It's a longer wait period than we typically see for new smartphones, though perhaps Google wants to make the most of having everyone's attention for the I/O keynote.

All eyes on Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold has been on our radar for a while, and it's looking like it'll finally materialize alongside the Pixel 7a and Android 14 at I/O.

The Pixel Fold is tipped to beat the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at it's own game by leveraging the "M13" display materials from Samsung Display. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to use M12, which might not offer as strong performance as the M13.

Apparently the foldable Pixel Fold will feature a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display. We've also see in renders that the rear camera array could look the same as it does on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Otherwise, many of the the specs and features remain to be seen.

Meanwhile, the budget-friendly Pixel 7a could also be unveiled at Google I/O on May 10, but become available for purchase immediately.

Based on previous I/O keynotes, we've suspected the value-priced Google Pixel 7-alternative would be revealed at the annual developer conference. But in 2021, Google established a 2-month gap between the announcement and actual availability of the Pixel 6a. If Prosser's intel is accurate, interested customers will be able to get their hands on the Pixel 7a the same day it's announced.

In addition to release date information, Prosser tweeted the selection of Pixel 7a colors. The device will allegedly come in Charcoal, Snow, Sea and Coral (though it seems the Coral option will only be available directly from the Google Store.) Sea will likely be the light blue color we saw leaked in Pixel 7a renders earlier this month.

Prosser also claims the Google Pixel 6a will remain available for purchase. Between the Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 6a, we haven't seen any rumors suggesting a price hike. Assuming Google wants to compete with the Samsung Galaxy A54, we expected the Pixel 7a price tag to land at $449. Perhaps the Pixel 6a will receive a price cut to justify sticking around.