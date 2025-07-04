Google Pixel Buds 2a leak tells us new color options — and a surprise option for the Pro 2

As rumors swirl around a potential mid-year launch for new Pixel 10 phones, we get a small glimpse into the future of the Pixel buds lineup. It's been a good 4 years or so since we saw a pair of a series buds come from Google, although it looks like the wait for budget buds is soon coming to an end.

It's an early leak and one that's pretty barebones, but X user Arsène Lupin has given us an idea of what colors to expect the so-called "Pixel Buds 2a" to come in.

New budget Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds 2aHazel, Strawberry, Iris, Fog LightJuly 3, 2025

So there's not much to go on here — no technical details, no images and no launch date. Just a list of colors. Apparently, we'll be getting the Google Pixel Buds 2a in "Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, Fog Light."

Those are completely different from the current lineup of colors of the Pixel Buds A-Series — Sea, Dark Olive, Clearly White and Charcoal — although Hazel is shared by the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. It's a dark brown, if you're wondering.

What will the other colors look like? Iris and Fog Light sound pretty nebulous, but Strawberry is almost certainly going to be some kind of pink or red. As for the price or release date? No clue. Lupin tends to leak stuff closer to release, mind you, so it's likely we're looking at something coming fairly soon.

A new color for an old friend

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

There was another leak as well — for another color. According to the same leaker in another X post, we're going to see the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come out in a color called "Sterling." That sounds like a silver to me, although I'm colorblind so I could be completely off base.

Either way, we're looking at some potential new earbuds and a new color for an older pair. I'm excited to see where the Pixel Buds 2a land on our list of best earbuds, once we've got them in for testing.

