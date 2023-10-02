Google Pixel 8 case leak reveals 6 different options days before Made By Google event

The Google Pixel 8 launch event is just days away, and at this point there have been leaks about pretty much everything these phones, and the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, have to offer. But just because all the specs and features seem to have leaked doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to reveal — like what colors the official Pixel 8 cases will be.

Once again these images come from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who’s been behind a large number of recent (and revealing) Pixel 8 series leaks, over on Twitter . From the looks of things we have five colors for both devices, which are almost a match for the Pixel 8 colors we expect to see on October 4.

Pixel 8 official case pic.twitter.com/P1EKEAKoMGSeptember 30, 2023 See more

The Pixel 8 is supposedly coming in Rose (pink), Mint (green), Charcoal (black) and Hazel (Gray). The phone itself is expected to appear in Peony (pink), Gray, Obsidian Black and some kind of white/beige.

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska/Google)

According to Wojciechowska, Pixel 8 Pro devices will have a choice of Bay (blue), Charcoal (black) Mint (green) and Porcelain (white/beige) cases. The phone itself is expected to come in Sky Blue, Obsidian Black and Porcelain.

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska/Google)

In a surprise turn of events both phones will reportedly get an official Coral case option too. The color debuted on the Pixel 7a, and has been totally absent from rumors so far. So if you wanted your phone in that vivid reddish/pink coloring, Google may have a way to make it happen.

(Image credit: Kamila Wojciechowska/Google)

Materials shared by Wojciechowska claim that the cases will be made with 42% recycled plastics, and include a polycarbonate shell made from 75% recycled plastic. The buttons on the case are said to be made with 100% recycled aluminum. So expect Google to push the sustainability angle hard during the Made by Google event.

That isn’t the only Pixel 8-related leak to appear right now either. In face images from an alleged unboxing appeared on Facebook over the weekend, and while quickly removed it wasn’t fast enough to stop them from being saved.

You can see the images over at 9to5Google, though there isn’t much here that we haven’t seen already. The series of images show off the Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the design we’ve seen in leaked renders, the interior of the box, and the start-up screen — which will be familiar to anyone that has set up a Pixel device before. As usual we can expect a USB-C cable and a USB-A to USB-C adapter bundled in with the phone.

Other images posted on Twitter show off a Pixel 8 box, and seemingly confirm that the phone has 128GB of storage, sub-6GHz 5G and a 6.2-inch display.

Spotted in the wild. Who else is excited? #Pixel8 pic.twitter.com/xpXkY0biPQSeptember 30, 2023 See more

The Made by Google event is set to take place later this week on October 4. It’s there that Google will be unveiling its latest line of smart devices, and presumably kick off the official launch of Android 14. You can stay up to date on everything we expect to see in our Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 and Android 14 hubs.