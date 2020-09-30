Google Pixel 5 release date, price, specs and big camera upgrades

Google Pixel 5 specs Price: $699, $799

OS: Android 11

Display: 6-inch OLED (2340x1080; 90Hz)

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 12.2MP wide (ƒ/1.7), 16MP ultrawide

Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0)

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Following months of leaks, the Pixel 5 is finally real. Google announced its new flagship phone today (Sept. 30) at its Launch Night In event, though the Pixel 5 certainly isn't a flagship in the traditional sense. It lacks the most powerful hardware, for one, and starts at just $699.

It's also not the only handset Google announced, as it shared the spotlight with the $499 Pixel 4a 5G, which offers similar performance, without some more luxurious premium features, in a cheaper and slightly larger package.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel 5, from when you'll be able to get your hands on one, to what you'll be able to expect in terms of performance and camera quality.

The Pixel 5 costs $699, is available for pre-order now from the Google Store and ships in October. The phone packs 128GB of storage, though interestingly a higher storage capacity version isn't available, and the Pixel 5 doesn't support microSD cards to expand that capacity further.

The Pixel 5 will be sold unlocked, where you can take it to any carrier of your choosing, or through Verizon and Google Fi. It'll also arrive on AT&T later in the fall. It comes in two colors — Just Black and Sorta Sage.

Google Pixel 5: Design

(Image credit: Google)

If you've seen a Google-branded phone in the last year or two, you've virtually seen the Pixel 5. All of Mountain View's modern handsets are remarkably simple and minimalist in terms of design, with small hole-punch front-facing cameras and tiny bezels encircling the display.On the back, there's a rear-mounted Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor and a square camera module packing dual optics — and that's pretty much it.

There are, however, a couple minute details to point out related to the Pixel 5's design. Whereas the company's cheaper devices employ matte polycarbonate for their bodies, the Pixel 5's housing is crafted from recycled aluminum. It's also IP68 water resistant, while the Pixel 4a series isn't.

Both the Just Black and Sorta Sage colorways have a slightly-speckled luster to them, differentiating the Pixel 5 from Google's lesser phones. Metal-bodied phones are rare to see nowadays, because metal typically impedes wireless charging, forcing manufacturers to opt for glass or plastic instead, so it's an impressive feat that Google has found a way to pull off wireless charging despite an aluminum shell.

The other critical characteristic to note related to the Pixel 5's appearance is its complete absence of a top bezel, because that is where the Pixel 4's 3D Face Unlock and Soli gesture-sensing radar technology were formerly housed. The Pixel 5 lacks both features, which is somewhat disappointing given that the Pixel 4's Face Unlock system was pretty phenomenal, and noticeably snappier in our testing than Apple's Face ID in the iPhone 11 series.

If it's any consolation, at least the omission of these features and the advanced hardware required to enable them certainly helps keep the Pixel 5's price in check.

Google Pixel 5: Display

Not much has changed on the display front for the Pixel 5, with the phone's 6-inch, full-HD OLED display offering few enhancements over the panel found in last year's Pixel 4. The 90Hz refresh rate returns here again, which is a nice bonus, and should offer a noticeable bump in smoothness and general usability without excessively draining battery as 120Hz does.

Google Pixel 5: Cameras

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 5 features a dual-lens camera system that's equal parts familiar and new for Google's handsets. The primary 12.2-megapixel lens is a mainstay fin the Pixel brand; it's been around since the Pixel 2 days, and Google mostly relies on software enhancements to continually improve its output.

The secondary shooter, however, is a new 16-MP ultrawide camera, which replaces the telephoto lens employed in last year's version. Google was criticized by some for offering a telephoto lens with a very slight optical zoom advantage in the Pixel 4, rather than an ultrawide lens that might've been more useful to owners.

Even without the presence of a telephoto, the Pixel 5 still benefits from Google's Super Res Zoom technology, which employs artificial intelligence to digitally zoom without losing detail. Super Res Zoom can produce some astonishing results that are sometimes indistinguishable from what you'd get from optical zoom, so the lack of a dedicated optic for close-ups isn't a total loss.

Interestingly, the very same pairing of cameras can also be found in the Pixel 4a 5G, meaning there's nothing inherently exclusive to the Pixel 5's imaging stack this go around.

When it comes to software, Google has added Night Sight to Portrait Mode and added a new Portrait Light feature that lets you adjust the light striking your face, even after taking the shot. In fact, via the Google Photos app, you'll be able to add Portrait Light effects to photos you may have taken years ago. Finally, Google's also offering three new video stabilization modes that should help those that often find their footage ruined by shaky hands.

Google Pixel 5: Performance

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel carries a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet. It's a reasonably powerful CPU, though it's not as snappy as the Snapdragon 865 inside modern Android flagships. In fact, it's not even as powerful as the Snapdragon 855 inside the now-defunct Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

To confuse things more, the Snapdragon 765G is also employed in the Pixel 4a 5G, meaning that the $200 extra Pixel 5 buyers pay isn't going to result in any serious performance benefit, at least on paper. The Pixel 5 does have 8GB of RAM to the Pixel 4a 5G's 6GB, though that will likely only give a small lift to multitasking and opening apps from memory, in favor of the pricier model.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 765G will be enough to support Google's artificial intelligence-based features, like Call Screen, as well as a new one called Hold For Me. With this feature, the Pixel 5 will be able to wait on the line for you when you're on hold, and notify you when someone becomes available on the other end.

Google Pixel 5: 5G connectivity

The Pixel 5 is one of Google's first 5G phones, alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, allowing it to take advantage of faster data speeds. In Google's presentation, the company demonstrated the benefits this speed increase means for downloading videos and streaming games over Stadia. But one of the Pixel 5's best 5G-related features is how it can extend that signal to other devices, using its 5G hotspot feature.

The Pixel 5 supports millimeter-wave 5G as well as sub-6GHz 5G, meaning that it'll deliver slightly faster speeds than LTE in most of the country, and exponentially faster speeds in metro areas. That'll be especially true for Pixel 5 users on Verizon, as Big Red has relied on mmWave 5G to form the basis of its early 5G deployment thus far in major market across the U.S.

Google Pixel 5: Battery

(Image credit: Google)

Previous premium Pixel phones have certainly struggled in the battery department, so the Pixel 5's 4,000-mAh power pack (in addition to the more efficiency-tuned Snapdragon 765G silicon) will hopefully go a long way to quelling those concerns. That's a gigantic increase of 1,200 mAh compared to the capacity of the Pixel 4's battery.

The Pixel 5 employs USB PD technology for wired charging at 18 watts, as well as up to 10-watt wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging, so you can top up other devices (like a pair of Pixel Buds) by placing them on the back of your Pixel 5.

Google has added an Extreme Battery Saver feature to the Pixel 5 that prioritizes energy use for only the specific apps you whitelist. According to the company, with Extreme Battery Saver mode on, the Pixel 5 can last up to 48 hours on a single charge.

Google Pixel 5: Outlook

The Pixel 5 plays to Google's strengths in building affordable phones, though its proximity in terms of specs to the considerably cheaper Pixel 4a 5G has us slightly concerned how the Pixel 5 will justify its premium price. Features like wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate, an all-metal design and additional RAM are good, but are they really worth $200?

That's a question we look to shed light on as soon as we get our hands on Google's new phones in the coming days. Until then, stay tuned.