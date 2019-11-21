Google Duplex can now book movie tickets for you

In my experience, buying movie tickets online sucks, thanks to their usually crap, poorly designed websites. Fortunately, Google has announced that its Duplex technology can order movie tickets for you — at least in the United States and the United Kingdom, just like it can make you a restaurant reservation.

This is how it works:

Ask Google Assistant to show you showtimes for the movie you want to see. You can specify location and an approximate timeframe, like “this weekend” or “next weekend” (alternatively, you can use the Google app on Android).

The Assistant will show you a list of theaters and available time slot.

Select the showing you want.

Google Duplex then will get you the tickets by guiding you through a special interface that opens in Chrome, guiding you through the purchase and introducing all necessary information for you. According to Google, Duplex works with ”70 cinemas and ticketing services, such as Fandango, MovieTickets, AMC, or MJR Theaters in the US, or Odeon in the UK.”

In its blog post, the Duplex Product Manager Dana Ritter says that they will keep extending this kind of functionality to other tasks. And the next one is pretty cool, because it really sucks to do right now: Car rentals.