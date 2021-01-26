Samsung Galaxy S21 deal — save up to $750 at Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available nationwide starting January 29. That means now is the best time to get in on any last-minute Galaxy S21 deals. One of the best promos of the moment comes courtesy of Verizon.

For a limited time, Verizon is taking $750 off the Galaxy S21 when you trade-in an eligible phone and open a Verizon Unlimited plan. Plus, use coupon "PREMSWITCH2021" to get a $250 Verizon eGift card (with Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plans) or use coupon "150SWITCH2021" to get a $150 Verizon eGift card (with Start Unlimited plans). After the discounts, you're getting an S21 on the house when you join Verizon.

Galaxy S21: $750 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ Verizon

Switch to Verizon, trade-in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan to get $750 off any Galaxy S21 smartphone. Plus, use coupon "PREMSWITCH2021" to get a $250 Verizon eGift card (with Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited plans) or use coupon "150SWITCH2021" to get a $150 Verizon eGift card (with Start Unlimited plans). You can claim your gift card at the Verizon Promo Center after your purchase.View Deal

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a fantastic display, powerful cameras, and an overall refined smartphone experience at a competitive price. On the hardware side of things, you get a 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for 8K video recordings at 24 fps.

In our tests, we found that the S21's display is great for watching movies, ogling Instagram pics, and playing games. Meanwhile, its photos are flush with colors and detail while delivering a nice upgrade over its predecessor's photo capabilities. In our battery test, we also got 9 hours and 53 minutes, which again beats the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20.

Verizon's current offer applies to any S21 phone. Not sure which one to get? Make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra guide for help in picking the right phone for you.