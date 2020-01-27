Galaxy S20 Ultra and Plus may come with free Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung often tosses in free goodies when you buy one of the company's premium smartphones, like a microSD card or headphones. It appears the Galaxy S20 series will be no different when it debuts next month.

Evan Blass has leaked what looks to be an advertisement for a free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus alongside a Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra. The Galaxy Buds+ are Samsung's second-generation truly wireless earbuds that have yet to be announced, so it's beginning to look like we'll see those debut alongside the new smartphones at the Feb. 11 Unpacked event.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Twitter)

To get your free buds, it appears you'll have to pre-order one of those two models — not the standard Galaxy S20, which is evidently left out of this promotion. The current Galaxy Buds normally cost $129, but can be found for around $100 quite easily these days, so that should give you an idea of how much you'd save with this deal.

While we don't know much about the next-generation Galaxy Buds Plus, SamMobile did report the new wireless earbuds would incorporate a larger battery and a quad-microphone setup for improved voice clarity. Unfortunately, however, they don't look to be gaining active noise cancellation in this version.

On the other hand, we know practically everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20 range. We expect three models, all with 5G connectivity, at 6.2-, 6.7- and 6.9-inch sizes. The largest of the bunch, the S20 Ultra, will incorporate an exclusive 108-megapixel main camera as well as 10x digital zoom that can be digitally enhanced to 100x. Samsung also looks to be introducing superfast 120-Hz refresh rate displays across all three variants.

The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra also figure to be the more expensive of the models Samsung releases next month. A price leak last week put the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra at €1,050 and €1,300, respectively, for their 5G versions. (It's unclear what the U.S. prices would translate to.) The Galaxy S20, in contrast, is expected to cost around €900.

To see how the upcoming Galaxy S devices differ from their predecessors, check out our Galaxy S20 versus Galaxy S10 guide, and stay tuned for all our coverage from the Feb. 11 reveal.