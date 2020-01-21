The Galaxy S20 prices just leaked, and they’re expensive

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is looking like it will be a fantastic set of phones based on rumors. But all these improved and new features will come at a literal price, with the recently leaked costs of the different S20 versions confirming our worst fears.

Coming from XDA Developers writer and leaker Max Weinbach (via TechRadar ), we have the price in euros for the three main versions.

You can see the original tweet below:

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:S20 5G: €900-1000S20+ 5G: €1050-1100S20 Ultra 5G: €1300Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to be about €1400 but I expect that to change before launch.January 20, 2020

Converting those prices to USD and GBP, you get $1,110/£850 for the S20, $1,221/£935 for the S20 Plus, and $1,443/£1105 for the S20 Ultra going by the highest given prices.

Weinbach does make his own guess in a later tweet that the dollar price will actually be much lower, with the three phones going for $850, $950 and $1200 respectively. However, he does say that the initial set of prices may be more accurate due to the high specs of even the basic version.

He mentioned in the same tweet that these prices will be around €100 less for the respective 4G versions.

At launch, the S10 series started at $899 for the standard Galaxy S10 , $999 for the S10 Plus and finally $1,300 for the S10 5G . The prices given in the tweet are a little higher when comparing equivalent models, whereas Weinbach’s personal predictions puts the S20 series at a lower price compared to the S10 series.

Given that Apple cut the price of the iPhone XR when upgrading it to the iPhone 11, it’s not unreasonable to think Samsung would try and keep prices down for customers too.

Meanwhile, there is currently no S20 equivalent for the $749 S10e . However, Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy S10 Lite perhaps points to a subsequent generation of S20 models that will suit smaller budgets.

In the same thread, Weinbach also details how the S20 Ultra’s 100x zoom capability will more specifically be 30x lossless hybrid zoom and 100x max digital zoom, and that this range-topping edition of the S20 will come in a choice of black, blue, gray and pink colors.

He also mentions the price of the Galaxy Z Flip , Samsung’s upcoming second foldable phone. At a rumored €1400 ($1,554/£1,190), it’s a lot less than the original Galaxy Fold, and only a touch more expensive than the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable.

If this price is accurate, we could finally see a proper rivalry emerge in the flexible phone market. Weinbach does say this price will likely change before launch, although not whether he thinks it will increase or decrease.