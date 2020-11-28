Forget Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Samsung just teased radical foldable phone

Samsung may already offer a pair of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Flip flipphone and the even higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 2 that opens up to reveal a large interior display. But it sounds like Samsung isn’t sticking with just two foldable phone factors, based on a teaser coming out of its display divison.

The sly reveal came by way of Samsung Display , which posted an image showing off the multi-fold display as part of a quick Korean illustration. A woman appears to be thinking about a folding phone that folds outward with the same type of Z-pattern folding mechanism we're already used to, almost like an accordion.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

The idea here would seem to be creating a display that would offer more screen real estate through a viable folding phone with an additional hinge. It would also mean another in-display crease, and another potential point where the screen could malfunction.

As appealing as the idea of a phone with an even larger screen would be, the addition of more moving parts raises the possibility of additional problems like Samsung experienced with the first Galaxy Fold back in 2019. To Samsung’s credit, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 addressed those issues with some welcome changes to the phone’s design.

Samsung Display has also shown off an intriguing tablet that appeared to roll out from a tube, with a user typing on its screen against a hard surface. We've actually seen patents for both types of displays, though there's not been anything that's come to fruition from Samsung in that manner.

Of course, Samsung Display didn't line out when we might be able to expect this new phone, or any sort of launch window whatsoever. If there are concrete plans in place for these types of devices, we aren't privy to them just yet. It’s highly likely that these images could simply be fun ways for the manufacturer to express ideas it’s had in the past or form factors it’s capable of putting together in the near future.

A sequel to the Galaxy Z Flip is likely the next Samsung foldable to hit the market, and we could see it appear alongside the Galaxy S21 flagship phones rumored for early 2021. Rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also picking up, though we’re not expecting that phone until the second half of the year. When it does appear, the new Fold could replace the Galaxy Note in Samsung’s lineup.