Fore! The Garmin Approach S40 smartwatch makes par with $100 Prime Day price drop

There's an awful lot of mobile tech on discount for Prime Day, and some of that tech is meant for the great outdoors. Garmin enters the fray with their $199 Approach S40 smartwatch, which might be last golf companion you'll ever need.

We've been fans of Garmin devices for years, counting them amongst our top picks for fitness watches. And just like other golf-centric models we've tested, the Garmin Approach S40 gets consistently high consumer reviews. If you've been looking for a stylish smartwatch to improve your long game (and look good doing it), this wearable is worth a look.

The best sports watches are a worthwhile investment if you're serious about outdoor activities like running, hiking, and rock climbing. That goes for golfing, too.

While many of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches incorporate location-tracking on the device itself to accurately log outdoor workouts, dedicated GPS watches such as the Garmin Approach S40 provide much more data about what you're doing, and last much longer on a charge. Plus, at $199 (down from $299), this is a solid deal.

The 1.2-inch color touchscreen display is sunlight-readable for those brighter days, and AutoShot detection measures detected shot distances. (Putts are not tracked, unfortunately.)

There's a lot to like about this product line, by the way. The more expensive Garmin Approach S62, for example, offers a sharper appearance, larger screen and lengthier battery life than its Garmin Approach S60 predecessor. Plus it supports a Virtual Caddie feature, which offers club suggestions and other shot tips based on your past rounds. Though it’s not guaranteed to improve your golf game, the insight provided by Virtual Caddie doesn’t feel gimmicky, and might benefit you if you tend to experiment with your club choices.

