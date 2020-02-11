Fire Sale: Amazon is taking $200 off all Pixel 4 phones

It's a big day for Android phones, but you're worried the forthcoming Galaxy S20 might be too expensive, Amazon has two excellent Pixel 4 deals you can get now.

Currently, you can get the unlocked Google Pixel 4 (64GB) on sale for just $599. That's $200 off and the same price we saw for this phone over the holidays. If you'd prefer to get your hands on a larger screen phone, Amazon also has the unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL for $699, which is also $200 off. They're both among the best Presidents' Day sales we've seen.

Google Pixel 4: was $799 now $599 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 offers one of the best smartphone cameras ever in a compact design along with swift performance and Android 10 software. And you can get it now for $200 off its retail price.

Google Pixel 4 XL: was $899 now $699 @Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 XL offers a big screen, great power, and Android 10. And it packs a camera that rivals the iPhone 11 Pro for a much cheaper price. Better yet, it's available now at a $200 discount.

Google's Pixel 4 devices come with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to their Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 64GB of storage. And since the devices are each running on a standard Android 10 software, you'll be sure to get Android the way it was meant to be designed.

Tom's Guide reviewed the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and awarded both models four stars out of five. They're among the best Android phones you can get. And with an even cheaper price, they're outstanding options if you're on a budget and in the market for an Android device.

The biggest upgrade for both phones is the camera. Google has improved everything from the Night Sight mode to offering dual exposure controls on both handsets. You also get a faster Google Assistant and handy tools like a Recorder app that can transcribe voice recordings on the fly.