Fiji vs Georgia live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Fiji and Georgia have made for appointment viewing at this year's Rugby World Cup, and Simon Raiwalui's men could effectively punch their ticket to the knockouts with another victory at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday. Georgia aren't officially out of the running yet, but only a win will keep their slim hopes of progress from Pool C alive.

Fiji vs Georgia live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday, Sep. 30

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Oct. 1)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock / CNBC

The Flying Fijians pulled off one of the marquee results of the tournament by beating Australia for the first time since 1954 a fortnight ago. Josua Tuisova crossed the line and scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli came of age with 14 of the team's 22 points, and the hope is that a fortnight of downtime hasn't scuppered their rhythm.

Georgia's last outing was every ounce as thrilling. The Lelos sprang out of the gates against Portugal but then faded badly, dragged themselves back into it, squandered a chance to win it, and were then lucky not to lose it. It was one of the most entertaining games of the RWC, which won’t bring much comfort to Luka Matkava, whose missed 78th-minute conversion attempt from out wide was the ultimate difference between two points and four.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Fiji vs Georgia live streams, from anywhere, down below, so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Fiji vs Georgia live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Fiji vs Georgia game? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Fiji vs Georgia live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads). This game has also been selected to air on CNBC at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Fiji vs Georgia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch a Fiji vs Georgia live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Fiji vs Georgia, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a regular Stan sub, which cost from $10 after a 30-day FREE trial).

How to watch the Fiji vs Georgia live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Fiji vs Georgia via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

How to watch Fiji vs Georgia live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

