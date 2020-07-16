F1 live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix live, streams and TV channels

Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes over the line to victory as his team celebrates on the pit wall during last week's Styrian Grand Prix. Hamilton will be looking to keep the momentum up as F1 visits Hungary this weekend.

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix | Start Time The Hungarian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, July 19.



Qualifying begins at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, July 17 at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT| 10 a.m. BST).

We may have had to wait too long for the Formula 1 season to begin, but now that it has, the races are coming fast and frequently. This week, we'll show you how to fire up an F1 live stream to enjoy the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 stops at the Hungaroring hot on the heels of two back-to-back races at Austria's Red Bull Ring and an unsurprisingly dominant start to the year for Mercedes. The season opener was undoubtedly more thrilling, though at least Red Bull's Max Verstappen entered the fray in Race 2, mounting a bid for a second-place finish before Valtteri Bottas caught him in the latter stages.

Rather, the most interesting fight of last week's Grand Prix was saved for the end, as Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo put on a brilliant show in the final three laps to decide the best of the rest. Norris finished fifth, and, coupled with his third-place in Race 1, the 20-year-old McLaren driver now sits third in the driver standings — a phenomenal start to the campaign. Meanwhile, the less said about Ferrari's woes, well, the better.

Here's everything you need to know to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Check back Saturday afternoon, as we'll update this story with Sunday's starting grid after qualifying concludes.

How to watch F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live streams in the US

For those watching the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event and qualifying will be broadcast live on ESPN. The first two practice sessions on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN2, and Practice 3 before qualifying will be shown on ESPNEWS.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Willing to pay a little more? Hulu's Live TV costs $55 per month for 60 channels (of which ESPN is included), plus exclusive original shows from Hulu. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live streams in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Hungarian Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

However, in lieu of that, you could live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. There is also a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live streams in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Initially, only seven races were confirmed for 2020. The season began two weeks with back-to-back races in Austria. This week, Formula 1 goes to Hungary; then, we have a two-week break before the circus arrives in Silverstone for back-to-back British Grand Prix weekends with races on August 2 and August 9.

The rest of August and September see races in Spain, Belgium, Italy and Russia, in that order. Earlier this month, Formula 1 added Mugello in Italy and Sochi in Russia to the calendar, on September 13 and September 27, respectively. Mugello is a notable addition; it's never been on an F1 calendar before, and it's a beloved circuit in Italy for its thrilling MotoGP races.

Management says the rest of the calendar will be rolled out in due time, likely to respond to any ongoing setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the July 17-19 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix:

Friday, July 17

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 18

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 19

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET