Everton vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Norwich City live stream brings the Premier League's cellar club to Goodison Park for another shot at finally putting a point on the table. The Canaries are in dire straits and could face relegation after yet another solitary season in the top flight; you'd have to go back to 2013 for the last time they survived a Premier League campaign.

Everton vs Norwich City live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Norwich City live stream takes place on Saturday (Sept. 25).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Right now, Norwich are the only club in the top division yet to earn a single point. And given that boss Daniel Farke has lost 15 consecutive Premier League matches — a record for a manager in the top flight — he'll certainly be feeling the pressure at Goodison Park.

On paper, the Canaries have good options in the likes of Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki, Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann, but the question, as always, is whether they can come together in a cohesive attack. With just two goals they're the Premier League's lowest scorers, but then again they're just as hopeless in defence, having conceded 14.

Everton are in a much more secure position — sixth place, with 10 points. But they're still smarting from an 0-3 loss to Aston Villa last week that broke their unbeaten streak. The Toffees also fell short in a thrilling shootout against Queens Park Rangers in a mid-week Carabao Cup match, so they'll want to bounce back here. Manager Rafael Benítez will have to tinker with his lineup, though, with both Richarlison and Jordan Pickford unavailable. Fortunately, the in-form Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have stepped up in the wings.

Can the Canaries manage to get a point on the board? See what happens by watching the Everton vs Norwich City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

Everton vs Norwich City kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Everton vs Norwich City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.