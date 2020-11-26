Epic mattress deals at Serta knock $400 off memory foam mattresses

Now if the best time of the year to buy a new mattress. Black Friday mattress deals are at their peak offering massive discounts on today's best mattress brands.

Serta, for instance, is taking up to $400 off its iComfort Mattress. After discount, prices start at just $609, which is the lowest price we've seen from Serta all year.

Serta's biggest sale of the year is here. The mattress manufacturer is taking up to $400 off its iComfort line of mattresses. After discount, prices start at $609 ($200 off) for a twin size mattress or $799 ($200 off) for a queen size mattress. View Deal

The Serta iComfort mattress is a memory foam mattress that's designed to keep warm sleepers cool. The three-layer mattress offers a ColdTouch cover for a cool-to-the-touch sensation, an EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam that cradles you and offers pressure relief, and an EverCool Fuze Gel Foam that increases air flow and dissipates heat. Models can also be upgraded with a carbon fiber memory foam to provide even more back and neck support.

Serta iComfort mattresses all come with a 120-day in-home trial. You also get free shipping/returns and a 10-year warranty. The mattresses are also designed and made in the U.S.

