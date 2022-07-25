England vs Sweden live stream — how to watch Women's Euro 2022 semi-final for free

The England vs Sweden live stream kicks off the tournament's semi-final stage and it should be an absolute classic.

England vs Sweden: channel, start time The England vs Sweden live stream takes place on Tuesday (July 26).

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (U.K.)

► U.S. — ESPN2 via SlingTV (opens in new tab), ESPN Plus

Both these sides progressed to the final four courtesy of dramatic winners. England needed a Georgia Stanway screamer in extra time in order to see off an impressive Spanish side.

Sweden, meanwhile, broke Belgium hearts as Linda Sembrant scored in the 92nd minute. They did, though, create dozens of chances before finally scoring and looked a threat throughout their quarter-final.

This should come as no surprise. Sweden have the highest ranking of any team in Euro 2022. Indeed, only the mighty USA are above them in the world rankings, according to FIFA. The Lionesses are going to have show the same amount of grit and determination as they did in the previous round, while adding a lot more creativity if they're going to make it to the final at Wembley.

Whoever comes out on top in the England versus Sweden live stream will face a significant challenge to claim the trophy, as they'll take on the winner in the Germany vs France game, two sides ranked in the world's top five.

This is the fourth time in the row the Lionesses have made it to the semi-final stage of a major tournament, suffering heartbreak in all of them. Can Sarina Wiegman's team go a step further and make it to their first final since 2009? Find out by watching an England vs Sweden live stream.

FREE England vs Sweden live streams

How to watch the England vs Sweden live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE England vs Sweden live streams.

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the England vs Sweden live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) | Belgium: VRT (opens in new tab), RTBF (opens in new tab) | Denmark: DKDR (opens in new tab) | Finland: Yle (opens in new tab) | France: TF1 (opens in new tab) | Iceland: RUV (opens in new tab) | Italy: RAI (opens in new tab) | Netherlands: NOS (opens in new tab) | Norway: NRK (opens in new tab) | Portugal: RTP (opens in new tab) | Spain: TVE (opens in new tab) | | Sweden: SVT (opens in new tab), TV4 (opens in new tab) | Switzerland: SRG SSR (opens in new tab) | U.K.: BBC (opens in new tab) |

England vs Sweden live streams around the world

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

How to watch the England vs Sweden live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN2 and ESPN Plus for the England vs Sweden live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

How to watch the England vs Sweden live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) As you'd expect, given that the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament takes place in England, coverage of England vs Sweden is free to air in the U.K. The game will be shown live on BBC One and also streamed on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website. Going on holiday during the tournament? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the England vs Sweden live stream in Australia

