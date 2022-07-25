Germany vs France live stream — how to watch Women's Euro 2022 semi-final for free

The Germany vs France live stream sees two of the highest-ranked teams in women’s international football meet to decide who reaches Sunday's final at Wembley.

Germany vs France: channel, start time The Germany vs France live stream takes place on Wednesday (July 27).

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Germany are yet to concede a goal in this tournament. They made it comfortably through Group B before taking on Austria in a quarter-final that they won 2-0, with Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp capitalizing on defensive mistakes.

France overcame Italy and Belgium before drawing with Iceland in their group. They then faced a very stern test against the Netherlands. However, even with Vivianne Miedema back for the Dutch, they couldn’t win; an extra-time penalty by Eve Perisset was enough to see France through.

Popp’s winner against Austria brings her total at Women’s Euro 2022 to four. The other goalscorer from that game, Magull, has contributed two goals and an assist in the tournament. France’s Grace Geyoro, meanwhile, is just one behind Popp with three goals.

Germany have won this tournament an incredible eight times, but France have never before made it to the Euro semi-final stage. However, Les Bleues are currently ranked as the third best team in the world by FIFA, behind only the USA and Sweden. They've also won two of the last three matches between the two teams, including the most recent one — a 1-0 friendly victory in June 2021.

Can Germany build on their amazing record in this tournament, or will France make it to Sunday's final? Find out by watching a Germany vs France live stream.

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) | Belgium: VRT (opens in new tab), RTBF (opens in new tab) | Denmark: DKDR (opens in new tab) | Finland: Yle (opens in new tab) | France: TF1 (opens in new tab) | Iceland: RUV (opens in new tab) | Italy: RAI (opens in new tab) | Netherlands: NOS (opens in new tab) | Norway: NRK (opens in new tab) | Portugal: RTP (opens in new tab) | Spain: TVE (opens in new tab) | | Sweden: SVT (opens in new tab), TV4 (opens in new tab) | Switzerland: SRG SSR (opens in new tab) | U.K.: BBC (opens in new tab) |

Germany vs France live streams around the world

How to watch the Germany vs France live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN2 and ESPN Plus for the Germany vs France live stream. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

How to watch the Germany vs France live stream in the UK

As you'd expect, given that the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament takes place in England, coverage of Germany vs France is free to air in the U.K. The game will be shown live on BBC One and also streamed on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website.

How to watch the Germany vs France live stream in Australia

