Early Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sale knocks up to $1,280 off these premium mattresses

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses for alleviating back pain and providing all-around comfort – but they don't come cheap and they're rarely discounted. The Memorial Day mattress sales aren't for another couple of weeks, but Tempur-Pedic has kicked things off early with markdowns across its range of foam and hybrid beds.

The Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day Event features 30% off the entry-level Tempur-Cloud mattress (opens in new tab) after coupon code CLOUD30. That'll knock the price of a queen Tempur-Cloud to $1,399.30 (was $1,999). There's also $200 off the mid-range Tempur-Adapt (opens in new tab) plus $300 off the ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze (opens in new tab) premium cooling models. (No promo codes are required for those.) Add a Tempur-Ergo Smart Base to your mattress purchase for an extra $500 off at checkout, yielding a potential savings of up to $1,280 after all discounts.

For a sense of what you can expect from Tempur-Pedic, read our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review or our Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review. Otherwise, scroll down for more standout deals from this year's Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day Event...

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Most affordable! The Cloud is the best choice for most sleepers wanting Tempur magic on a budget. It’s designed to adapt to your body weight, shape and temperature so that you remain comfy regardless of the position you sleep in. And as it actively reduces motion transfer, the Tempur Cloud is also an excellent choice for couples. Right now there's 30% off after code CLOUD30, which means you can pick up a queen size for $1,399.30 ($600 off ticket price). Note that this is a bed-in-a-box that's not delivered flat like other Tempur mattresses.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Adapt mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Great for back pain! This model is specialized for pressure relief, and comes with a washable, zip-off cover that's designed to be cool to the touch (although for ultimate cooling, choose the Breeze mattress). It's available in three different variants: the Adapt, ProAdapt and the LuxeAdapt, which get increasingly thicker. Regardless of which you choose, you'll receive $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Breeze mattress: was $4,099 now from $3,799 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Premium cooling comfort! This is the best cooling mattress for hot sleepers as it promises to feel either 3 or 8 degrees cooler than other Tempur-Pedic mattresses, depending on the model you buy. Tempur is slashing the price of the ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze by $300 for Memorial Day.

(opens in new tab) Tempur-Ergo Power Smart Bed Base: was $1,899 , now from $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

Smarter sleep ahead! This is one of the best smart beds out there, featuring a diverse range of features for all-over comfort and cooling. (It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.) Tempur-Pedic shaves $200 off the MSRP in all sizes. However, bundle it with a select Tempur-Pedic mattress for up to $500 in total savings.

Tempur-Pedic's high costs can be attributed to its NASA-developed Tempur material, which adapts to your body's weight, shape, and temperature for all-around comfort that rivals the best memory foam mattresses. All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with free White Glove Delivery to your preferred room (except the Tempur-Cloud bed-in-a-box) along with a 90-day trial plus a 10-year warranty.

The Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day Event isn't limited to mattresses and bases. Several of the brand's best pillows are discounted when you purchase two, with the final price reflected at checkout. For example, two Tempur-Cloud pillows now cost $119 (opens in new tab) (a $59 savings). The Cloud pillow features an extra-soft Tempur Material core wrapped in a polyester knit cover, and it's suited for front and back sleepers.

Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are few and far between, with holidays often providing the best discounts available throughout the year. Black Friday may yield stronger prices but if you're shopping for a mattress right now and don't want to pay full price for a Tempur-Pedic, we recommend taking advantage of this mattress sale before it's over.