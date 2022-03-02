Disney Plus in March could be its strongest month ever — here's what to watch

Disney Plus has had a slow start to 2022. Aside from the fairly divisive Book of Boba Fett the streamer has offered subscribers little incentive to boot up the app over the last couple of months. In fact, new content has been so lacking that some locked in subscribers are wishing they could cancel Disney Plus.

The good news is the great Disney Plus content drought looks to be over. March is shaping up to be one of the strongest months the streaming service has ever had. The next 30 days will see a variety of hotly anticipated premieres as well as a few familiar faces joining the Disney Plus family from a rival streaming platform. The cost of a $7.99 Disney Plus subscription will be easily justified.

West Side Story (March 2)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The month has already begun strong with West Side Story hitting Disney Plus today. This latest cinematic adaptation of the iconic musical is directed by Steven Spielberg and has been a serious awards player. It received seven Oscar nominations last month, including Best Picture and Best Direct for Spielberg.

The film didn’t soar at the box office last winter, but that may have been due to also releasing on HBO Max simultaneously. Hopefully through Disney Plus it finds the wider audience it deserves.

Pixar's Turning Red (March 11)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Next week will see the premier of Pixar’s latest effort, Turning Red on March 11. The animated feature follows a young girl with the strange ability to turn into a gigantic red panda whenever she gets too excited (which seems to happen often).

The film’s early buzz has been overwhelmingly positive, and its animation is as beautiful as you’d expect from a Pixar film. The legendary animation studio are on a winning streak right now and Turning Red looks set to continue it.

Cheaper by the Dozen (March 18)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The new movies don’t stop there, Cheaper by the Dozen is getting a remade. This reimagining stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff as the heads of a blended family of 12. The 2003 original was a hit and featured a winning performance from Steve Martin, so this remake has a high bar to measure up to but its looking like an enjoyable romp for the whole family.

Marvel's Moon Knight (March 30)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus via YouTube)

Disney Plus is closing out the month with some fresh Marvel content. The new original series Moon Knight will debut on March 30. The show stars Oscar Isaac and looks like the weirdest slice of the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet — we can’t wait.

Disney picks up Netflix Marvel shows (March 16)

(Image credit: netflix)

Marvel fans in particular will be hooked to Disney Plus this month, as it’s just been confirmed that the entire slate of Netflix Marvel series will be transferring over to Disney on March 16.

That means the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and more will be hitting the streaming service this month. These additions are especially significant as they are more grown up in nature, potentially opening Disney Plus up for more mature content in the future. Could we see Deadpool on Disney Plus next?

Granted, these are older Marvel shows that have been available to watch on Netflix for several years, but

Other Disney Plus highlights

Dotted among these highlights will be other new additions including a behind-the-scenes documentary about Grammy-nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo as well as new episodes of original kids series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Whatever your tastes, there should be something for you on Disney Plus this month.

It’s a good job that Disney Plus is finally kicking back into gear this month, as it’s facing stiff competition from the best streaming services right now. Netflix is getting ready to launch the highly anticipated Bridgerton season 2 on March 25, and HBO Max is still basking in the ongoing success of Euphoria.