UFC 272 live stream: How to watch Covington vs. Masvidal online, start time and card

The UFC 272 live stream is almost here, and we will learn if the former pupil has now become the master. Back when both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were in American Top Team (ATT), the former was still a new name in the business — trying to break out. Masvidal, the more-established fighter of the two, helped the kid out.

UFC 272 time and date Date and Time: UFC 272 is Saturday (March 5)

• UFC 272 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Covington vs. Masvidal main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

They even considered each other to be "family." That didn't last. The rift started as a result of Covington's brash behavior in Brazil, where he won via decision while antagonizing the local fans, referring to them as "filthy animals" and decrying their country as a "dump." A villain was born.

Then, Covington had trouble finding any Brazilian fighters inside of ATT who wanted to train with him. Masvidal would soon accuse Covington of stiffing coach Paulino Hernandez on a payment. And then things blew up in 2020, when Covington got booted from ATT after making comments about teammates Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

Now? Covington and Masvidal share the main event for UFC 272 to possibly settle their bad blood once and for all. Covington is talking trash, as per usual, saying "I'm not your teammate. I'm not your roommate, Jorge. Now I'm just your daddy."

DraftKings has Covington as the favorite at -310 (bet $310 to win $100), and Masvidal as the +245 underdog (bet $100 to win $245).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 272 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 272 in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 272 live streams, because you're not about to go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? The main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV.

UFC 272 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 272. While UFC 272 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 272 and the annual ESPN+ subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 272 in the UK and Australia

UFC 272 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Covington vs Masvidal start at approximately 5 a.m. GMT (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 272 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 272 is live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo, where it costs $54.95 AUD.

How to watch UFC 272 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 272's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 272 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Featherweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (Flyweight)

Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein (Lightweight)

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby (Light Heavyweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey (Lightweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women's Strawweight)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (Light Heavyweight)

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova (Women's Flyweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)