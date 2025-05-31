5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, and more (May 31-June 1)

Another weekend is here at last, which means the question of what to watch is back at the front of our minds, especially since this week brings a slew of new movies across the best streaming services.

Leading the pack this week is "Captain America: Brave New World" finally making its debut on Disney Plus. Over on Max, you'll find "Mountainhead," a biting new satirical drama from “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong that stars comedy heavy-hitters like Steve Carell and Jason Schwartzman.

Meanwhile, Peacock just got a new crowd-pleasing animated adventure, "Dog Man," while Apple TV Plus has a documentary that U2 fans will definitely want to check out: "Bono: Stories of Surrender." Finally, over on Netflix, you'll find an animated sci-fi K-drama that feels like a spiritual successor to the award-winning "Your Name" except set in space.

So without further ado, let's dive into the most noteworthy new movies that just landed on streaming this week. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out the top new TV shows you can stream this week as well.

‘Captain America: Brave New World (Disney Plus)

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Marvel’s latest "Captain America" film held the top spot at the box office this year until "A Minecraft Movie" dethroned it faster than you can shout “chicken jockey.” While the new Marvel entry is enjoyable enough, I don't think "Brave New World" does much to pull the MCU out of its ongoing slump (something the critically acclaimed "Thunderbolts" seems to be having better luck with), but you can judge for yourself now that it's on Disney Plus.

After his trial run with the shield in the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully steps into his role as the new Captain America in "Brave New World." But escaping Steve Rogers' shadow is no easy feat, especially in a world increasingly plagued by sinister threats from Earth and beyond.

This time around, Sam has a new partner on his left: U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). When President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) dispatches the pair to stop the villainous Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) and his team from selling stolen classified tech, the mission quickly escalates into a globe-spanning conspiracy — one that threatens to plunge the world into chaos.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

‘Dog Man’ (Peacock)

DOG MAN | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I was already out of college when the "Dog Man" series became a childhood staple, but creator Dav Pilkey was a big name in my "Captain Underpants"-obsessed household growing up. I let my little sister drag me to see Dreamworks' "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in theaters and was pleasantly surprised at how much fun it was. I got the sense the animators had a blast capturing the look and irreverent yet wholesome spirit of Pilkey's comics.

So when I saw the same studio was tackling "Dog Man," it piqued my interest. With a delightful and goofy storyline paired with vibrant, cartoony visuals, it has all the makings of the next streaming hit for younger audiences, especially now that it's landed on Peacock.

The story follows a police officer and his faithful canine companion who are fused together after being injured in the field. (How you ask? Because science!) The result is Dog Man, a half-man, half-dog crime-fighting machine who must adjust to his new identity while taking on Petey the Cat, a feline supervillain terrorizing the city.

Like most animated movies these days, "Dog Man" features a star-studded voice cast, including Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery and Ricky Gervais.

Watch it now on Peacock

‘Mountainhead’ (Max)

Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Succession" fans have a lot to be excited about this week. Max's "Mountainhead" feels like a spiritual successor to the streamer's bitingly funny drama series, both because it comes from the same creator, BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jesse Armstrong, and because it's all about rich people being the absolute worst.

"Mountainhead" trades Manhattan boardrooms for a lavish mountaintop lodge where a group of ultra-wealthy tech billionaires — played by Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef, and Cory Michael Smith — gather as an international crisis brews. They sip whiskey, zip around on snowmobiles, and literally write their net worths on their bare chests. Y'know, as you do when you have money to burn.

What begins as a laid-back weekend quickly takes a dark turn when it becomes clear that one among their ranks is at the heart of the chaos that's triggering markets and governments to collapse worldwide. Claustrophobic and cutting, "Mountainhead" crackles with satire that feels more relevant now than ever.

Watch it now on Max

'Lost in Starlight' (Netflix)

Lost in Starlight | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's first animated K-drama is a breathtaking sci-fi romance about star-crossed lovers that's been hailed as a "visual masterpiece" by "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho. After watching the trailer, with its glowing cityscapes and vibrant cyberpunk vibes, it's clear to see why.

Directed by Han Ji-won, "Lost in Starlight" unfolds in a futuristic Seoul in the not-so-distant year of 2050. A meet-cute between astronaut Nan-young (voiced by Kim Tae-ri) and rising musician Jay (Hong Kyung) blooms into something more, only for the two to be separated just as their relationship takes off when Nan-young embarks on a mission to Mars.

What follows is a cosmic romance stretched across galaxies, as the couple grapples with the typical struggles of long-distance relationships and the not-so-typical dangers of deep space that threaten to keep them apart for good.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Bono: Stories of Surrender' (Apple TV Plus)

Bono: Stories of Surrender — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus' latest original film, "Bono: Stories of Surrender," is an interesting achievement: It's the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, the format using 8K cameras that Apple pioneered for its Apple Vision Pro headset.

You can still stream the documentary even if you don't have Apple's pricey headset, but those who do can enjoy a special immersive version that makes you feel like you're right there on stage with the U2 frontman himself.

Directed by musical documentarian Andrew Dominik, the movie offers a candid look into the story of Bono's life as a rock star, husband, son, and activist. It blends recordings of his one-man stage show, never-before-seen footage from the tour, spoken-word storytelling, and animated visuals drawn from the singer’s own sketches.

As our global EIC Mark Spoonauer tells it, the Vision Pro experience of "Bono: Stories of Surrender" mixes cinematic storytelling with stunning 3D visuals, immersing you in the heart of the performance and offering a better-than-front-row seat as you take in legendary U2 songs and the personal stories behind them.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus