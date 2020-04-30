Disney launches Star Wars and Marvel face masks: How to preorder now

Like it or not, face masks are here to stay. However, Disney is making it a little easier to don a mask thanks in part to its new line of Disney face masks. The masks feature popular characters that range from the Incredible Hulk to Baby Yoda.

The Disney face masks will cost $19.99 for a set of four and they'll come in all sizes for both children and adults. (Looking for a more traditional face mask? Make sure to check out our guide on where to buy face masks).

Star Wars Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

Show off your Star Wars pride with these Star Wars face masks. They feature Baby Yoda, R2-D2, and two Star Wars-branded masks. The cloth masks are machine washable and available in various sizes.View Deal

Marvel Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

These Marvel face masks include a Hulk mask, Black Panther mask, and two masks with the Marvel characters and symbols. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal

Disney Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

From Mickey to Winnie the Pooh, these Disney face masks feature all your favorite, classic Disney characters. They include Mickey, Pooh, Stitch, and Marie. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal

Disney Princess Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney

Disney's princess face masks include designs featuring Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal

In addition to announcing its news line of Disney face masks, Disney is also donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

Disney will also donate all profits of U.S. sales (up to $1 million) to Medshare. The masks are very likely to sell out. However, you can preorder them now via the Disney Store. They're expected to debut on June 29.