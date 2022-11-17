Denmark vs Tunisia live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The Denmark vs Tunisia live stream gets the Group D action up and running at the 2022 World Cup, with both teams looking to make their mark at the tournament — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream, date, time, channels The Denmark vs Tunisia live stream takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22.

► Time 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Christian Eriksen will have the eyes of the world on him as he lines up at his first international tournament since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 — but the Manchester United midfielder will be keen to let his football be the story this time. Manager Kasper Hjulmand’s side is currently ranked 10th in the world and on their day the Danes can beat anybody. They proved this in their final friendly before Qatar 2022, beating world champions (and Group D rivals) France 2-0. As well as Eriksen, the Danish squad features a host of players from Europe’s leading clubs including Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen and Sevilla’s Thomas Delaney. Last World Cup, Denmark were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 and they will be determined to do better this time.

In five attempts Tunisia have never reached the knockout stage of the World Cup and the Eagles of Carthage will be desperate to address that record. Only appointed in January 2022, coach Jalel Kadri’s success in qualifying was built on a solid defense, conceding just two goals in eight matches. This is a Tunisia side full of experience with the likes of Wahbi Khazri, Ferjani Sassi and captain Youssef Msakni (who plays his club football in Qatar) all having earned over 70 caps. Conversely, midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is just 19 and could face off against Manchester United teammate Eriksen if selected.

After the dramatic events of Euro 2020, the world will be watching and rooting for Christian Eriksen and his teammates, while Tunisia will be desperate to get points on the board to finally get past the group stage. Make sure you tune in to the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream wherever you are

The Denmark vs Tunisia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Denmark vs Tunisia live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).