Apple's AirPods are one of the hottest selling products in years, and they almost never go on sale. Thankfully, you don't have to pay full price now that Cyber Monday deals are here.

Here's a quick breakdown of the three different AirPods models. There's the second-gen AirPods with charging case ($159 retail price), which is the entry-level model. The next tier is the AirPods with wireless charging case (normally $199), which lets you charge the case and AirPods using a wireless charging pad. And then there's the new AirPods Pro ($249), which offer active noise cancelling and sweat resistance.

The lowest price we've seen so far for the base-model AirPods is $129, and $154 is the lowest price yet for the AirPods with wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro haven't had a big sale yet, but we've seen them for as low as $234.

We're monitoring Cyber Monday AirPods deals from all major retailers in order to help you get the best price on Apple's wireless earbuds. This guide is going to be updated constantly today with the latest and greatest in Cyber Monday savings opportunities, so check back frequently. If you're looking to grab AirPods this holiday season, don't pay full price.

Here are the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Top AirPods Cyber Monday deals right now

AirPods Cyber Monday deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139.95 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for just $139.95 ahead of Cyber Monday. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. (This deal has been in and out of stock, so check back later today to see if more are available.)

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This is their lowest price ever at Best Buy.

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Apple Wireless Charging Case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is now $10 off.

Apple In-Ear Headphones: was $79 now $49

Not a fan of the Apple AirPods? Amazon has the Apple In-Ear Headphones on sale for just $49.99. That's the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. They feature a built-in remote and mic.

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. There's also a great Transparency Mode for hearing your surroundings without taking the AirPods out. Amazon has them on sale for $234, which is their lowest price to date. (This deal has been in and out of stock, so check back later today to see if more AirPods are available.)