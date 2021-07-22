If you were hoping for Cursed season 2, bad news — Netflix canceled the fantasy drama series.

Cursed was based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s graphic novel. The story is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, Nimue finds an unexpected partner in Arthur (Devon Terrell), a young mercenary, in a quest to find the magician Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgard) and deliver an ancient sword — Excalibur.

Season 1, which was released in July 2020, follows Nimue as she becomes a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying religious sect known as the Red Paladins and the complicit King Uther.

The end of Cursed comes on the heels of Netflix's cancellation of four other shows. The streamer's axing spree is causing some to wonder if they should even bother to start watching Netflix series.

Cursed season 2 plot: What could it have been about?

The first season ended on a huge cliffhanger that Cursed season 2 would've had to address immediately: Is Nimue dead?

In the finale, Nimue defeated the evil Father Carden with the help of Morgana, by wielding Excalibur again. The two women fled the Red Paladins across a stone bridge, but Sister Iris was waiting for Nimue. She shot Nimue, who slipped into the river.

Merlin, enraged by the (seeming) death of his daughter, brought lightning down on the Red Paladins. Then, using Excalibur's magic, Merlin fled with Morgana.

Elsewhere, the Weeping Monk turned on the Red Paladins and saves Squirrel (Billy Jenkins), whose real name is Percival. And the Weeping Monk's real name? Lancelot!.

Arthur and the Feys were saved by the Red Spear (Bella Dayne), who introduced herself as Guinevere — and we all know the romantic legend of Arthur and Guinevere. It looked like trouble ahead for Arthur and Nimue. But was Nimue even alive?

All signs pointed to yes. The first season opened with a shot of a bloodied and injured Nimue struggling in the water and the finale showed just how that came to pass. But she was still moving. Plus, the girl had magic! It looked like she would find a way to save herself but was separated from Arthur, Merlin and other friends.

Cursed season 2 might've followed the trope of other fantasy dramas, where the main "gang" is broken up into parts. Each group likely would've gone on its own adventure and then eventually, everybody would meet back up for a big battle.

Alas, Cursed season 2 isn't happening, so fans will never find out what might've been.