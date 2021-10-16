Cowboys vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

The Cowboys vs Patriots live stream will see if Bill Belichick’s defense can find a way to stop one of the most potent offensive attacks in football. Dak, Zeke and the Boys head up to New England for a showdown with the Pats in this NFL live stream.

The Cowboys (4-1) have put together a very impressive start to the season. Their offensive output of 34 points-per-game is only outdone by Buffalo Bills. Both Dallas’ passing game and run game are coming together this year to give opposing defenses problems that they have yet to solve.

Dak Prescott has shown no lingering effects from last year's season ending ankle injury suffered in week five against the Giants. In fact, last week Dak beat that New York team and said after the game, "I'm glad it's over with, I'm glad I'm past the [injury] and I think this was the final shovel in burying the [injury]." Prescott is second in the NFL in passer rating (122.9) and completion percentage (73.9), while also coming in third in passing touchdowns (13).

Dallas’ ground game is back to where it was a few years ago, ranked second in the NFL, only behind the Browns. Ezekiel Elliott is really starting to march the ball down the field with back-to-back 100-yard games. He is third in the NFL with 452 rushing yards and tied for second with five rushing TDs. Doesn’t hurt the run game that the Cowboys also have two of Pro Football Focus’ three highest rated offensive linemen in right guard Zach Martin and left tackle Tyron Smith.

The Patriots (2-3) will have to rely on forcing the Cowboys into mistakes. Fortunately for them, the have one of the best pass rushers in the game, Matt Judon who has 6.5 sacks, second most in the NFL. They will also have to limit their own mistakes meaning rookie quarterback Mac Jones will have to know where Trevon Diggs is at all times as Diggs leads the league with six interceptions. This season Jones has thrown five picks.

The Cowboys are 4-point road favorites against the Patriots. The over/under is 50.5.

How to watch Cowboys vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Patriots live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cowboys vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the US, today's Cowboys vs Patriots is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 17)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cowboys vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Cowboys vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cowboys vs Patriots live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cowboys vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.