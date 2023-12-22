Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 online, start time and odds

The Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream features a pair of (10-4) teams that have more than just their records in common. Miami and Dallas are ranked first and second in the league in scoring, respectively and both are ranked in the top four in point differential. But above all, both teams are looking to prove they can win against the elite teams in this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Dolphins channel, start time The Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 24.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon. Dec. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Cowboys were one of the hottest teams in football before heading into Buffalo last week. They beat the Seahawks in Week 13 for their first win against a team with a plus-.500 record and they followed that win with a dominant victory over the Eagles. They seemed to finally get past the narrative of not being able to beat good teams.

Then Buffalo happened.

Dallas struggled to get anything going against a Bills team that ran the ball 49 times against them for 266 yards. The Cowboys took a 31-10 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped them down to a (3-4) road team. If the Cowboys don’t make any adjustments to how they defend the run, then they'll be in trouble again in Miami.

Running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane lead a Dolphins' rushing attack that is ranked 4th in the league. The two playmakers are the only running back tandem with a 900-yard (Mostert) and 600-yard (Achane) rusher.

Aside from the ground game, this matchup has the makings for a dynamic battle in the air. Both teams are in the NFL’s top 10 in pass defense and have more than solid defensive backs taking on terrific receiving corps. Miami’s Jalen Ramsey will lead the charge in trying to stop the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, while Dallas’ DaRon Bland will look for a way to contain Jaylen Waddle and Tyreke Hill. Hill missed last week's 30-0 win over the Jets with an ankle injury.

DraftKings has the Dolphins as 1-point favorites against the Cowboys with an over/under of 50 points. A win for Miami would be their first on the season against a team with a winning record.

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Dolphins you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT, Sunday, Dec. 24.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with FOX and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $39 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $50.99 per month for your first three months.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Dolphins.

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Dolphins on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Dolphins live stream starts Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Dolphins is available on the CTV Network and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Cowboys vs Dolphins live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Dolphins NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Cowboys vs Dolphins NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.