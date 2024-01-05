Cowboys vs Commanders live stream: How to watch NFL Week 18 online, start time and odds

The Cowboys vs Commanders live stream comes with a long check list for Dallas. First, their Cowboys need to lock up their second division title in three seasons, which they can do with a win or an Eagles’ loss to the Giants. Second, they need to have Dak Prescott lead ‘Dem Boys to a third-straight 12-win season, something only Troy Aikman has done ('92-'95). And third, some players just need to pad their stats! All these boxes could be checked during this NFL live stream.

Cowboys vs Commanders channel, start time The Cowboys vs Commanders live stream airs Sunday, Jan 7.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Mon. Jan 8)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Dak Prescott is well within reach of posting the highest passer rating of his career. He sits at 104.2 on the season and looking to top the 104.9 he put up during his rookie year in 2016. CeeDee Lamb is in a battle with the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill for the league's top receiver. Lamb has a 10-catch lead in the receptions category but trails Hill for the league lead in receiving yards by 66 yards. Also, running back Tony Pollard is only 65 rushing yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Team accomplishments, of course, come first but if some players hit some milestones in the process, why not?

With the division title and these career milestones on the line, it's a good thing the Cowboys are facing the (4-12) Commanders who rank as the worst defense in the NFL. Washington is ranked dead last in points allowed per game (30), yards allowed per game (385.8) and highest passer rating allowed 104.1.

One glimmer of hope for Commanders fans is that beating the Cowboys in Week 18 is nothing new to them. Last season, despite also being under .500 they found a way to beat a (12-4) Cowboys team in Landover, 26-6. Quarterback Sam Howell made the first start of his career in that game and threw for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 11-of-19 passing. He'll need to replicate that magic to get the Commanders a win this Sunday.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as HUGE 13-point road favorites against the Commanders and the over/under is set at 47 points.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Commanders you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Commanders live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT, Sunday, Jan. 7.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with FOX and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $39 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $62.99 per month for your first three months.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Commanders.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Commanders on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Commanders live stream starts, Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Commanders is available on CTV in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Cowboys vs Commanders live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Commanders NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Cowboys vs Commanders NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.