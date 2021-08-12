Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream will be round two of Dallas’ back-up quarterback battle. Meanwhile, Arizona will try to show off their wide receiver depth in this NFL live stream .

Cowboys vs Cardinals channel, start time The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream will begin Friday August 13th at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having played in the Hall of Fame Game last week, the Cowboys are already into their preseason position battles. With Dak Prescott eyeing next week for a full return to practice from a right shoulder strain Dallas will look to have their quarterback competition go another round as they look for Dak’s back-up.

The Cowboys scored just three points last week in Canton against the Steelers. Garrett Gilbert started for Dallas and completed nine of his 13 for 103 yards before Cooper Rush came off the bench to throw for 70 yards on 8-of-13 passing. Ben DiNucci played the entire second half and threw the game’s only interception.

Defensively, Micah Parsons left Cowboys’ fans wanting more after his performance in the Dallas’ preseason opener. The 12th overall pick in April’s draft made three tackles in limited playing time last Thursday night and recovered a fumble.

Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray is going to get a series or two Friday night, but most of the snaps will be handled by veteran back-up, Colt McCoy. No matter who is throwing the football for Arizona, you can expect rookie second round pick Rondale Moore to get a lot of opportunities to make plays. Moore was the 49th overall pick in the most recent draft and posted a 4.29 40-yard Dash at his pro day. This preseason he will try to prove his worth in providing depth behind veteran receivers A.J. Green and Deandre Hopkins.

The Cardinals host the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 40.

How to watch Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream with a VPN

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Friday, August 13 on the NFL Network. It's available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Cowboys vs Cardinals game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cowboys vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Cowboys vs Cardinals live stream starts at 3 a.m. BST Saturday morning.

Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.