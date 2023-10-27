Chiefs vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 online

The Chiefs vs Broncos live stream has Denver going for a first. Since Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has never lost to the Denver Broncos. That’s a perfect 12-0 since 2017, with win number 12 coming earlier this season in Week 6. But the Broncos are hoping this NFL live stream will be the first blemish on Mahomes’ record against them.

Chiefs vs Broncos channel, start time The Chiefs vs Broncos live stream airs on Sunday, Oct. 29.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Oct. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This season's Week 6 game is one Denver would like to forget. The Chiefs won that Thursday night prime-time matchup, 19-8. Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of his 40 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Russell Wilson was held to under 100 yards passing for the first time since 2018. Wilson threw for 95 yards on 13-of-22 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

And Kansas City has only looked better since then. The Chiefs enter this week’s game fresh off Mahomes’ best game of the season. He threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-17 win over the Chargers. Tight end Travis Kelce reeled in 12 catches in the win for 179 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught three balls for 84 yards and a score. Kansas City’s offense is now ranked 6th in the league averaging 25.4 points per game.

Kansas City’s offense — and perhaps their tight ends’ love life — grab the headlines, but their defense does the dirty work. While Mahomes hit four different receivers for touchdowns last week, the K.C. defense had four different players come up with sacks in the win. Now the Chiefs’ defensive unit has the fifth-highest sack total in the NFL (22) and they allow the second-fewest points per game on average (15).

Unfortunately for Denver, the Broncos (2-5) continue to struggle in the Russell Wilson era, an era where the team has not won back-to-back games since Week 2 and 3 of last season. Despite the team’s numbers, Wilson is individually having a bounce-back season. He’s thrown for 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions en route to a passer rating of 99, a top five rating in the league.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as big 7-point road favorites against the Broncos. The over/under is 47 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Broncos?

Pop icon Taylor Swift has made it to four Chiefs games since her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce began to blossom. In the Swift Era, the Chiefs are 4-0 with her in attendance.

Her appearance on last week's CBS broadcast of the Chiefs' win over the Chargers, means she has now been on four of the NFL's five broadcast partners. Fans have seen her constant cutaways on FOX, NBC, Amazon Prime and now CBS. With this game being another CBS broadcast conspiracy theorists would say she's already given the "Swiftie Bump" to that network.

The only network she has yet to appear on is the home of Monday Night Football, ESPN. The Chiefs don't play on Monday Night for another three weeks when they host Travis' brother Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles.

We don't know just yet as to whether or not Taylor Swift will be there for Chiefs vs Broncos, but all that can change with one social media post. As for now, the Denver Gazette is keeping close tabs on the situation.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Broncos the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Broncos game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Broncos.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Broncos live stream starts on Sunday, October 29 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want DAZN to watch the Chiefs vs Broncos live streams, as well as the rest of the NFL 2023-24 season.



A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Broncos NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Chiefs vs Broncos NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.