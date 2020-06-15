Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones for $100 off is the perfect Father's Day gift

Still looking for the right Father's Day gifts? Amazon has one of the best gifts any dad can get.

For a limited time, you can get the Bose 700 Headphones (Arctic White) for $299. That's $100 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen this year. In fact, this might be the best price we see till Amazon Prime Day.

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. Even better, they're now $100 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Not a fan of the Arctic White color? The Triple Black and Silver Luxe are also on sale for $349 each ($50 off). View Deal

The Bose 700 are the some of the best headphones around. In our Bose 700 review, we praised the headphones' sleek design, superb noise cancelling technology, and rich/balanced audio quality. They offer a supremely comfortable set of ear cups, seamless smart assistant integration for Google Assistant and Alexa, and an excellent companion app.

When it comes to noise cancelling, the Bose 700 were able to muffle an argument between two frustrated straphangers on New York's crowded A train. At the halfway mark of the noise-cancelling settings, we could make out that the disagreement was about how close the two passengers were standing to each other.

Bose deals like this are very rare — so get them on sale while you can.