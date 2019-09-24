Best Black Friday Amazon Deals and Sales in 2019

Black Friday 2019 is just two holidays away. So naturally we understand if you're a little eager to see what kind of Amazon deals to expect this year.

After all, Amazon tends to rule the deal landscape on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last year, the retailer slashed prices on its Alexa-powered hardware offering Black Friday deals that started as low as $19. In fact, its best-selling Echo Dot speaker sold for just $24, which was 50% off.

We expect Amazon offer similar deals this Black Friday season along with many surprises from its upcoming September event.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, so block your calendars for November 29, 2019. Though we're about two months off from the huge sales extravaganza, expect to see Black Friday sales in the wild prior to Thanksgiving.

History tells us that some of the best deals of the holiday season begin as early as November 1. In the meantime, we'll be rounding up Amazon's best deals on the road to Black Friday 2019. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the know about early Amazon Black Friday deals you can snag

When will Amazon's Black Friday ad leak?

Black Friday ad leaks usually begin surfacing in the wild around the end of October. These "leaks" should be taken with precaution since anyone these days can Photoshop a PDF file.

Our advice about these Black Friday ads can be summed up in two words: Buyer beware. Oftentimes, these leaked Black Friday ads are fake. That being said, we advise that you take early Black Friday ad leaks with a proverbial grain of salt.

Black Friday Amazon deals: Predictions

Amazon will face stiff competition this Black Friday. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target will attempt to price match or even undercut Amazon's every move. This year, we expect Amazon to offer another round of hardware price cuts along with discounts on services like Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon's sales tend to be cyclical, so for a sneak peek at this year's Black Friday Amazon deals, here’s a recap of what we saw from Amazon on Prime Day.

Fire HD Tablets: Amazon Fire HD tablets will likely hit their Prime Day price lows once again during Black Friday. For instance, we expect the Fire HD 10 to sell for $99 or less again.

Kindle eReaders: If you're looking for a reading only tablet, you can bank on seeing plenty of Kindle discounts this Black Friday. On Prime Day, the Kindle Oasis was $50 off.

Echo Dot: Amazon's entry-level, Alexa-powered speaker dropped to $22 during Prime Day 2019. We doubt it will drop any lower than $19 come Black Friday. So we predict you'll see the Echo Dot bundled with other Amazon hardware like the Fire TV Stick or even select Fire tablets.

Fire TV Stick 4K: Amazon's 4K streaming stick dropped to an all-time low price of $24.99 during Prime Day. As for the 1080p Fire TV Stick, it was discounted down to $14.99. We expect to see these prices repeat on Black Friday. Also look for deals that bundle a few free months of HBO or Sling TV.

Whole Foods: The Amazon-owned grocer played a huge role on Prime Day and will likely play a major role on Black Friday. Over the holidays, we predict a plethora of Whole Foods Black Friday deals (exclusively for Prime members). Expect to see discounts on meats and produce, as well as Whole Foods' in-house 365 Everyday Value brand.

Amazon entertainment: Amazon usually discounts its services during the holiday season. So if you're considering signing up for any of Amazon services, we recommend that you wait until Black Friday. Whether it's Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Now or Prime Fresh you want, you'll find the best deals post Thanksgiving Day.

For example, Amazon gave new subscribers of its music streaming service three months of Music Unlimited for 99 cents last year. Sweetening the deal even more, Amazon threw in a free Echo Dot smart speaker.

We predict that Amazon’s best Black Friday deals will include similar discounts on Prime Now ($15 off your first order), Kindle Unlimited (3 months for free), Prime Fresh ($15 off your first order), and Amazon Photos (upload one photo, get a $15 Amazon gift card).